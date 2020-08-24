Video shows police in Wisconsin shooting a Black man in the back 7 times as he gets into a car

A still from a video, posted to Twitter, showing police following Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. @davenewworld_2/Twitter

Video circulating online shows police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, repeatedly shoot a Black man who was walking away from them to get into a car.

The Kenosha Police Department acknowledged the shooting in a statement. They said officers were called to a "domestic incident" on Sunday afternoon.

Local media named the man as Jacob Blake. Police said he was in a serious condition in hospital after the shooting.

So far little information is available about the events which led to the shooting.

Witnesses told The Kenosha News that the man was unarmed and had been trying to break up a dispute between two women when police were called.

Police in Wisconsin shot a Black man in the back seven times Sunday afternoon after being called to a domestic incident, according to multiple reports.

Video shared widely on social media shows the confrontation between officers from the Kenosha Police Department and a man named in local media as Jacob Blake.

A statement from the department confirmed that its officers shot somebody. It said the person was given first aid at the scene then flown to the hospital, where he was in a serious condition.

Protests began in the city not long after, despite a curfew order being put in place.

Disturbing video of the incident circulated on social media. It shows Blake walking away from a police officer before trying to get into a car.

The footage, which appears to have been taken from through a window across the street, then shows the officer pulling at Blake's t-shirt with his left hand.

The officer keeps hold of Blake's shirt as he moves to sit in the car, then fires seven times with his gun in his right hand, as onlookers scream.

Insider is not reproducing the video — which clearly shows Blake being shot — in this article.

The video does not show the circumstances that led to Blake walking away from the officers.

According to the Kenosha Police statement, officers were called to the 2800 block of Kenosha's 40th St at 5.11 p.m. local time, to reports of an unspecified domestic incident.

Witnesses told the local newspaper The Kenosha News that Blake was unarmed and had been trying to break up a dispute between two women. There has been no official confirmation of the circumstances of the shooting.

After the shooting, at least 60 protesters and dozens of police squad cars arrived at the scene, the Kenosha News said.

Police put the city under curfew until 7am local time, citing "numerous arm[ed] robberies and shots fired calls" in a tweet.

Police are not releasing further details of the incident, including whether not Blake was armed, citing an investigation that has been launched by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The officer who shot Blake, who has not been named, has been placed on administrative leave, the justice department said.

Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who was involved in the George Floyd and Breonna Taylor cases, said in a tweet that the man's three sons were in the car at the time of the shooting.

The tweet said: "They saw a cop shoot their father. They will be traumatized forever. We cannot let officers violate their duty to PROTECT us. Our kids deserve better!!"

He is representing Blake's family in the case, according to the Daily Beast.

In response to a request from Business Insider, the Kenosha Police Department said it had no comment beyond its public statements.

