Video shows Poverello workers tackle man fleeing after fatal stabbing, Fresno police say

A man who stabbed a fellow unhoused man to death this week was under arrest after Poverello House workers tackled him as he fled, Fresno police said in an update Friday.

The men — identified Friday by police as Steven Christian, 44, and Daniel Salinas, 45 — were both seeking services at the Poverello House on F Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Salinas stabbed Christian in the chest in front of multiple witnesses, police said. It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence.

Christian was rushed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center but died after hours-long surgery, police said.

Salinas attempted to flee but workers subdued him, police said. Surveillance video released Friday showed several workers blocking Salinas before bringing him to the ground.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said. He was held without bail, Fresno County Jail records show.

The Poverello House has served the unhoused community and others in need on F Street for decades.