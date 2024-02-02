Video shows prankster, not activist, speaking at Plano, Texas, City Council meeting
Instagram posts
Statement: An activist spoke about LGBTQ+ issues at a Plano City Council meeting.
A man wearing rainbow-colored suspenders and a "Hillary for President" T-shirt took the lectern at a Plano City Council meeting.
Delivering an emotional speech, he said, "I am offended that our children are not receiving affordable gender-reassignment surgery along with hormone blockers and access to abortions. This alone is a threat to our democracy."
He continued, "It just shows that you people do not care about our children." His speech was shared in a Jan. 13 Instagram video that was flagged as part of Meta’s efforts to combat false news and misinformation on its News Feed.
American Voices, affiliated with The Daily Caller, a conservative-leaning news outlet, identified the man in 2022 as YouTuber Cassady Campbell when he spoke on a different occasion at a Plano City Council meeting. On both occasions, he introduced himself as "Marty Epstein," who is neither an activist nor a real person but a character Campbell created.
In the March 28, 2022, meeting, Campbell described himself as a Buzzfeed editor and a former New York Times writer who works part-time as a Starbucks barista. But PolitiFact found no proof that either publication had a staff member, present or former, named Marty Epstein or Cassady Campbell.
Campbell’s YouTube channel features videos of him speaking at other Texas city council meetings including Allen ("Wanksta tells City Council the Feds are after him") and Dallas ("Wanksta Trolls Dallas City Council").
In 2023, Campbell joined other influencers in a prank for a video entitled, "We acted LGBT at LGBT Church." The video has since been removed from YouTube. But according to reports from NBC News and The Dallas Morning News, Campbell and YouTuber Bo Alford said they were "pretending to be LGBTQ" to test the church’s theology, and acted out "stereotypical caricatures of gay men."
PolitiFact's ruling
We rate claims that an activist spoke about LGBTQ+ issues at a Plano City Council meeting False.
Our sources
Instagram post (archived), Jan. 13, 2023
YouTube video by the city of Plano, Texas, City Council Meeting - March 28, 2022
YouTube video by the cty of Plano, Texas, City Council Meeting - April 25, 2022
Facebook post by American Voices, April 27, 2022
Allen City Council, Oct. 11, 2022 regular meeting minutes
Dallas City Council, Jan. 12, 2022 meeting minutes
YouTube video by Cassady Campbell, Wanksta tells City Council the Feds are after him, Oct. 11, 2022
YouTube video by Cassady Campbell, Wanksta Trolls Dallas City Council, Jan. 12, 2022
USA Today, 'Intrusion of a hate group': Church says it was 'firebombed,' after anti-LGBTQ people visited, July 28, 2023
NBC News, Texas church firebombed weeks after visit from anti-LGBTQ YouTuber, July 27, 2023
The Dallas Morning News, Anti-LGBTQ YouTubers trolled a progressive Plano church. It was firebombed weeks later, July 24, 2023
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: PolitiFact: Video shows prankster speaking at Plano City Council meeting