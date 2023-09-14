New video shows prime suspect in fiery death of 7-year-old boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department released surveillance video Wednesday afternoon as they continue to try and find the suspect for 7-year-old Isaac Vallejo’s homicide.

There is a $12,500 dollar reward for any information leading to this case.

Although the fire that killed 7-year-old Isaac happened over a year ago, the video released Wednesday by police is new.

Officials continue to ask for the public’s help in catching whoever is responsible because they’re still out there.

The video is the public’s first view of a suspect Fresno Police Department homicide investigators believe to be responsible for using gasoline on the front and back doors of that home on N. College Avenue back on July 6, 2022, and then setting it on fire.

They believe the orange bucket the person is walking with is filled with gasoline. The fire forced people in the home to get out, but Isaac didn’t make it.

Recently this week, investigators put out billboards and a photo of the suspect’s getaway car. They say that information helped them gather this new video which is a big step in making an arrest.

“This video is very fresh. This video came forward to us within, the last — a very short period of time,” said Lead Homicide Detective Lt. Paul Cervantes. “It came as a result of the campaign by Crime Stoppers and the billboard information that was pushed out to the media.”

The recent billboards seemed to have helped detectives.

“Not only do they work, but they continue to work. We continue to get tips,” he said.

Cervantes fears this calculated attack on the home was gang-related. Investigators are now looking into the people who lived there before, and if they had any gang ties.

According to Cervantes, there could also be more than one suspect in this case.

“We think that this was a calculated event, it didn’t happen in a vacuum. We believe people conspired together and ultimately they decided to light this home on fire,” he said.

As for the suspect in the video, officials believe it to be a man or short-haired woman, Hispanic or Caucasian.

They are encouraging the public to check their videos, or even if you’re missing an orange bucket to come forward, and you can do so anonymously.

Officials have more videos in their possession of the person walking with the orange bucket. Different angles they say, will not be released at this time.

Some of those videos have been sent off to the FBI headquarters in Virginia to get a clearer and better image.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.