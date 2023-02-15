New video shows pursuit, arrest of suspect accused of stealing sheriff's pickup

The Ohio Highway Patrol on Wednesday released dash cam video of a pursuit of a suspect accused of stealing a car, then while Richland County Sheriff's Deputies were searching for him, speeding off in one of their cruisers.

A Wooster man was taken into custody following a 35-minute, high-speed pursuit throughout Richland County in the early morning hours of Valentine's Day after the suspect reportedly stole a deputy's new Ford F-150 cruiser.

The incident began when troopers from the Ashland post of the Ohio Highway Patrol started to pursue Arthur Cook Jr., 43, of Wooster on a report of a stolen vehicle out of Wooster. Troopers lost Cook about 12:10 a.m. in Richland County when the suspect allegedly began driving the wrong way on U.S. 30.

The Ohio Highway Patrol video provides aerial footage of law enforcement stopping the suspect's vehicle in a muddy field and apprehending the driver accused of stealing a Richland County Sheriff's pickup on Feb. 14.

Richland County sheriff's deputies found the suspect's vehicle abandoned behind a barn in the 3300 block of Crider Road with a wallet inside that had an ID belonging to Arthur Cook Jr., according to reports.

While officers searched the area for the suspect, the suspect jumped into a deputy's pickup that had been parked on Crider Road where the abandoned vehicle was found, according to reports.

Capt. Donald Zehner said the sheriff's office pickup, operated by Lt. Steve Boyd, had been locked initially, but when Boyd went to get some equipment out of the truck he did not relock it and the suspect allegedly stole it.

In the dash cam video, a trooper can be heard yelling at someone to stop as a male suspect jumps into Boyd's cruiser and drives off at a high rate of speed, almost striking several officers, with the pickup's lights flashing.

The pursuit took authorities on numerous roadways including Crider Road, Ohio 430, Ohio 545 and Pavonia Road, until he drover over stop sticks deployed by the patrol on Ohio 545.

The highway patrol video contains footage from a patrol helicopter that shows the stolen vehicle driving into a muddy field near the former Mansfield Motorsports Speedway, when two cruisers forced the suspect to stop.

The aerial footage shows the suspect climbing out of the stolen vehicle's driver's side window with his hands up as one officer aims a pistol toward the suspect until other officers promptly arrive and the suspect is apprehended.

The Ohio Highway Patrol video shows law enforcement pursuing a suspect at high speeds who allegedly stole a Richland County Sheriff's pickup on Feb. 14.

