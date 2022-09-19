Video shows the Queen's horse waiting at the entrance of Windsor Castle as the late monarch completes her final journey

Queen Elizabeth II's horse during her funeral. ITV News

Queen Elizabeth II's horse waited at the entrance of Windsor Castle during her funeral.

As the world says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, special moments have also been given to the animals that were important to Britain's longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen's beloved corgis were waiting for her funeral procession at Windsor Castle on Monday, and her personal horse, Emma, was also at the entrance.

A video showed the moment when Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom, stood alongside the horse and bowed his head as the State Hearse passed them by.

Pendry often went riding with Queen Elizabeth II, who began riding horses when she was just 3 years old.

The Queen had a lifelong passion for horses and owned more than 100 before her death on September 8, according to The New York Post.

She attended every Royal Windsor Horse Show since it began in 1943, even making an appearance in May despite health concerns.

Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by her Stud Groom Terry Pendry, seen horse riding in the grounds of Windsor Castle on October 18, 2008 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Queen was still riding as recently as June, going for a ride on her pony at Windsor Castle.

The Queen's coffin has made its final journey from London to Windsor following her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday morning.

Once at Windsor Castle, the Queen will be buried at an intimate ceremony attended only by the closest members of the royal family at St. George's Chapel.

