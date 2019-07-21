Video shows real-life ‘Spider-Man’ scaling down 19-story building during Philly fire

A man climbed down the side of a 19-story building to escape a fire in Philadelphia. He made it to the ground safely, according to local media.

The city of Philadelphia is wondering if they got a quick visit from their friendly neighborhood Spider-Man after a man was seen scaling down the side of a 19-story building during a fire Thursday evening.

The Philadelphia Fire Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a fire at the Holden Tower in West Philadelphia, according to spokesperson Capt. Derek Bowmer.

Firefighters soon responded and took a waterline to the fourth-floor chute and flooded it. They also stretched the line to the 15th floor and flooded the trash chute from there as an extra safety measure, authorities said.

Video from 6ABC’s chopper shows a man climbing down the outside of the high rise “Spider-Man style” to escape the fire. According to the local station, the man made it down safely.

Fire officials say they have no information on the unidentified man.

Four people were injured and taken to a local area hospital where they remain in stable condition, Bowmer said. No firefighters were injured.

Firefighters had the blaze under control in about an hour. All residents were able to escape the building, with some who have mobility issues being carried out by other residents.

Emergency responders also went to some individual units to ensure residents there had gotten out safely. In some cases, they made forced entry to the units.

SEPTA provided several buses to give residents a cool place to stay on a hot and humid evening while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, officials said. Residents were allowed to return to the building later in the evening.

Fire officials say the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Contributing: Associated Press. Follow Adrianna Rodriguez on Twitter: @AdriannaUSAT.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Real-life ‘Spider-Man’ climbs down 19-story building during Philadelphia fire