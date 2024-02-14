Video shows Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot murder suspect found hiding in closet

Newly released video shows a Riverside County sheriff's deputy shot a murder suspect who was found hiding in a closet in the same home where he's accused of committing the killing in late December.

Body camera footage the sheriff's department released Tuesday shows the suspect, 23-year-old Mark Jorge Gambill of Corona, was found more than nine hours after deputies initially came to the home for the shooting. In a video summarizing the incident, Sheriff Chad Bianco didn't say whether deputies had searched the home earlier and didn't address why the suspect wasn't found sooner.

Bianco also did not say why the deputy fired. Immediately before firing multiple gunshots, the deputy can be heard saying, "Don't (expletive) move!" But no footage is shown of the suspect's actions, and it's not clear whether the deputy who fired had a body camera.

The department received reports of a shooting about 2:15 a.m. Dec. 28 in a neighborhood in the 13400 block of Barker Lane, in an unincorporated area of the county near Corona. They found a man who had been shot lying on the ground outside his residence, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Bianco, who narrates the video.

While deputies were investigating the homicide, they learned the suspect might be hiding inside the home and began searching it. Body camera footage, which appears to have a timestamp around noon that day, shows deputies find a man hiding in a bedroom closet. One deputy holds the man, later identified as Gambill, at gunpoint telling him not to move. Others begin to exit the room.

"Get out of the room," one states.

As they begin to exit, one or more deputies fire what sounds like three shots. No deputies were injured during the confrontation, and Gambill was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Gambill was charged with murder and resisting arrest on Jan. 3 and is being held on $2 million bail at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

The shooting is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol and the county's multi-department Force Investigation Detail.

Christopher Damien covers public safety and the criminal justice system. He can be reached at christopher.damien@desertsun.com or follow him at @chris_a_damien.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: California sheriff's deputy shot murder suspect found hiding in closet