Video shows robbers hit Fort Worth fast-food restaurant, force employees into freezer

Police asked for help Tuesday to identify two armed robbers who hit a Jack in the Box on West Berry Street on the morning of July 4.

Detectives released a surveillance video of the robbery in hope that someone recognizes the suspects who took an undisclosed amount of money from the fast-food restaurant.

The robbery occurred just before 5 a.m. on July 4 at the Jack in the Box at 2851 W. Berry St.

The video showed an employee returning to the restaurant through a back door after taking the trash out. Two armed men came up behind, and one of them demanded the employee take them inside of the restaurant.

The suspects were inside when they noticed a second employee, according to the video.

The robbers demanded access to the safe: one of the suspects forced an employee to open the safe and took the cash. At the same time, the other suspect kept a handgun on the second employee.

After getting the money, the suspects forced the employees into a freezer and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information should call police at 817-392-4377.