Video shows robbery at gunpoint of woman in downtown Frankfort

A woman was robbed at gunpoint at about 9:30 p.m. Friday in a parking lot in downtown Frankfort, police said.

The victim, who was not injured, gave up her purse and ran from the parking lot screaming and calling for help, according to a video of the events captured by a nearby camera. She told police the person flashed a gun at her in the lot off Nebraska Street between Oak Street and Ash Street.

The victim also said the person drove up to her as she was walking to her car. He drove a dark sedan with a headlight out, according to the victim’s statement.

In the video, two people are seen but it is unclear which one had the gun. The Frankfort Police Department declined to provide more information, but ask people who may have any information to contact the investigations unit at 815-469-9435.