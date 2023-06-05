Video shows rock-throwing bandit committing same crime twice at two separate Clayton businesses
A man was caught on surveillance video damaging a Clayton County business.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the first incident happened on May 22 around 12:27 a.m.
The man is seen throwing a rock to break the front door glass and proceed to enter the business in the 7100th block of Tara Boulevard.
Just a couple of days later, on May 24, authorities said the suspect may have committed a second burglary just after 4:30 a.m.
Officials said the second burglary occurred in the 500th block of Highway 138 in Jonesboro. The suspect used a rock to get inside that business as well, police said.
Clayton County police are asking anyone who thinks they recognize the suspect or know of his whereabouts to reach out at 770-477-4026.
