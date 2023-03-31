Video shows Rocky River HS student assaulting bus driver, bus monitor

A Rocky River High School student is accused of assaulting a bus driver and a bus monitor, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed.

Channel 9 obtained cell phone video of the incident which, though we’ve blurred much of it, may be difficult to watch.

From where the video starts, a student who is visibly upset can be seen talking with a bus driver. Nearby, a female student yells out, suggesting things are about to turn violent.

ALSO READ: Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say

“We up in here,” she says.

Then, as phones are whipped out, things escalate. After trying twice to shove a monitor down the bus stairs, the student attacks -- throwing punches and pulling the hair of the bus monitor until only the driver steps in to help.

The driver gets a dose of the same beating.

“Yo, somebody help the bus driver man,” you can hear on the video.

In a message to families, the principal said law enforcement was called in for the incident, which happened Thursday, and an investigation is underway.

“This behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct,” the message reads. “Any student involved in the incident will be disciplined accordingly. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority.”

School officials asked parents to speak to their children about their behavior and to remind them their actions have serious consequences.

ALSO READ: Family files complaint after video surfaces of 13-year-old attacked by classmates

Officials didn’t say whether the student would be charged. There was no information made immediately available about the seriousness of the injuries to the bus driver and bus monitor.

One parent Channel 9′s Madison Carter spoke with Friday said she’s heard about bus fights over and over. She said what happened on the way home from school was nothing new.

“It’s awful,” Joyce Griffin said.

Griffin said incidents like this are why her daughter will never ride the bus.

Story continues

“I do not want her on the bus cause of all the fights and violence that’s been happening lately,” she said.

She said she will continue to drive her daughter to school until she graduates from high school.

Carter asked the district whether those who recorded or egged the student in the video on will be disciplined as well. Officials didn’t answer directly, but said any student involved is facing discipline.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Video shows Anson High School principal put student in headlock during fight)