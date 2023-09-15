Video shows Russian soldier attempting to get children to detonate stun grenade, then setting it off himself

Russian soldiers returning home from Ukraine can be just as much a danger to their own citizens, as a video that started circulating on the social medium formerly known as Twitter on Sept. 15 shows.

The video, shot in the Russian city of Kazan, shows an intoxicated so-called "war hero" offering to give children a stun grenade as a toy. If used incorrectly, such grenades can tear off fingers or cause other serious injuries.

"Should we blow it up?" the drunken Russian suggests to schoolchildren walking in the yard.

“Shall we? Pull it! Go pull it out. Pull it out and I'll throw it,” the Russian says, urging the children to take the pin out of the grenade.

However, the children wisely refused to do so, after which the soldier decided to detonate the grenade himself, throwing it outside the windows of an apartment building, provoking panic among the witnesses who were watching.

Such bizarre incidents in Russia are not isolated. After returning from Ukraine, Russian soldiers regularly find themselves in the criminal news at home, for killing, robbing, and raping other Russians.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine