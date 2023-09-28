Video shows Russian soldier ranting about tank shells arriving with no explosives in them: 'With these rounds, we aren't going to win this war'

A photograph shows tank shells at the front line in the Donetsk region in August 2023. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Footage appears to show a Russian soldier ranting about tank shells arriving with no explosives.

The commander can also be heard saying that "dozens" of the shells had just arrived.

In the video, the soldier complains that: "With these rounds, we aren't going to win this war."

New footage circulating online appears to show a Russian soldier ranting about "brand new" tank shells that arrived with no explosives in them, Newsweek was first to report.

The video shows the unidentified tank commander dismantling a shell and growing increasingly frustrated at the newly delivered rounds, according to the independent news site Dagens.

The camera shows the process of dismantling, followed by a view of the inside of the hollowed-out shell.

"Dude, it's empty," he said at one point. "No TNT."

Throughout the video, the commander can be heard repeatedly cursing in Russian and ranting about his country's chances in the war.

According to Newsweek's translation, he said: "With these rounds, we aren't going to win this war, they are going to send us to our graves."

In the footage, the commander can also be heard saying that "dozens" of those shells had just arrived, Newsweek reported.

It's not clear what type of shell it is, or where it was delivered. The video has not been independently verified.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The video appears to have been initially shared on a TikTok account belonging to user @xmen2701, though the initial post has since been removed.

Insider's Alia Shoaib previously reported on how Russia is likely suffering from ammunition shortages as Ukraine continues its counteroffensive.

Meanwhile, the US officially announced earlier this month that it was sending Ukraine depleted uranium tank ammunition for US-made Abrams tanks.

These shells give Ukraine the capability to punch holes in Russian armor and also ignite inside.

At the time, Russia called the move an "indicator of inhumanity," but a US official said that Russia could withdraw its tanks from Ukraine if it had an issue with it, Insider's Sinéad Baker reported.

