Video shows Shelby Co. deputy climb into Jarveon Hudspeth car, fall out driver's side

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office released a segment of body and car camera footage that shows a Shelby County Sheriff's Office deputy jumping into 21-year-old Jarveon Hudspeth's car during a traffic stop as Hudspeth appears to take off.

The video was released two days after Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said his office would be expediting the release of similar footage for all fatal law enforcement shootings that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and his office investigate.

"For transparency, our office is incorporating a new practice where we try to release videos in a timely manner as long as it does not compromise the integrity of the investigation," Mulroy said in a press release before the video was uploaded. "In the past, video has not been released until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has completed its investigation. Our goal is to speed up that process by showing video as soon as possible when we are sure that it won't compromise the investigation. The release of the Jarveon Hudspeth video is evidence of our office's new practice."

The video includes footage from three different cameras — the deputy's dashboard camera, the deputy's body camera and a neighbor's Ring doorbell camera — and begins with the SCSO vehicle and Hudspeth's car driving down a road.

Charlotte Haggett, the mother of Jarveon Hudspeth, who was shot and killed by a deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on June 24, begins to cry as Attorney Ben Crump speaks at a press conference surrounded by family of Hudspeth as they call for the release of footage of the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, July 10, 2023.

The two cars pull into a subdivision, and Hudspeth stops for the deputy. In the deputy's body camera footage, he can be heard asking for Hudspeth's license and insurance. Hudspeth hands the deputy his license, but it is not clear what he said in response to the insurance.

The deputy then asks Hudspeth to exit the car and submit to a search, which the 21-year-old does. After a pat-down, the deputy tells Hudspeth he will have to stay "in the back" while his car is searched. The deputy then hands something to Hudspeth who goes to the driver's side and sits down, despite the deputy saying not to.

It's unclear why Hudspeth got in the car, but the deputy then grabs Hudspeth, who appears to put the car into drive and begins to drive away. The deputy holds on, and in the deputy's dashboard camera footage, he can be seen jumping into the car as it drives away.

After about 12 seconds of driving, Hudspeth appears to push the deputy out of the driver's side with his foot. The body camera rolls along the ground for a bit and ends with the lens facing upward. The engine can be heard revving in the background, and it is not immediately clear what happens.

The moment when shots were fired was not captured in the released body camera footage.

Hudspeth, 21, was shot and killed by an unnamed deputy during a June 24 traffic stop earlier this year. Details about the shooting have been scarce, but Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner said the deputy was dragged about 100 feet. The deputy was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Earlier Thursday, Bonner told members of the media that the video would not provide clarity about why the traffic stop occurred. Additionally, the deputy who made the stop does not remember why he did so, Bonner said.

Initially, the deputy was so seriously injured doctors would not allow sheriff's office personnel to speak with him, Bonner said. When they did, the officer "couldn't answer" when asked the reason for the stop.

Attorney Ben Crump shakes hands with State Rep. Antonio Parkinson before he speaks at a press conference surrounded by the family, friends and supporters of Jarveon Hudspeth, who was shot and killed by a deputy from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop on June 24, as they call for the release of footage of the shooting at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Monday, July 10, 2023.

"He does not remember," Bonner said. "He does not remember it. When you see the video, you'll understand why he possibly couldn't remember."

Bonner said the district attorney called him a few days ago, but that he did not know what the timeframe for the release would be.

"I think the video speaks for itself," Bonner said. "I mean, we're all about transparency. Everybody likes to use that word. The video is the video. Everybody will get a chance to see it."

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump was retained by the family in the days following Hudspeth's death. Crump is currently representing four families in Shelby County, including the family of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols who died days after being beaten by five Memphis police officers in January.

Charlotte Haggett, Hudspeth's mother, has said SCSO and TBI have not kept her apprised about the investigation at a July 10 press conference with Crump. Mulroy told reporters Tuesday that she, and other family members, had seen the footage prior to its release.

A vigil, honoring Hudspeth and others who have died at the jail or in law enforcement custody, will take place Friday at noon outside of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center at 201 Poplar.

