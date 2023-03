The Telegraph

Forty years ago, Pink Floyd released an album that would prove divisive even by their own exalted standards. Unveiled on March 21 1983, the sparse and unflinching The Final Cut was described by the Melody Maker as “a milestone in the history of awfulness”. Begging to differ from across the Atlantic, Rolling Stone reckoned its (at the time) 12-songs to be “alt-rock’s crowning masterpiece”. As it so happened, no one had a clue what the band themselves thought of it all. They weren’t speaking to th