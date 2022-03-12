Video shows shooting of Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera

Video footage released from the fatal shooting of Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera last month shows a brief heated exchange through the open door of a city bus just moments before he was shot.

In the footage, captured from four different surveillance cameras aboard the bus, a driver in a Honda Pilot is seen and heard honking at Rivera’s bus while approaching from behind on Graham Street. Rivera is heard shouting at the driver in the Pilot while stopped in traffic at a red light. When the light turns green, the Pilot speeds by and footage shows a single bullet pierce a divider between Rivera and the bus door.

The Observer is not publishing the video online due to the graphic nature of the footage.

Authorities have described the shooting as taking place after a road rage incident.

Rivera, 41, was shot just after 9:30 p.m., on Feb. 11, near a CATS bus stop on West Trade Street, near Graham Street in uptown,authorities have previously said.

He was a father to two kids, a son and a daughter, and his mother has described his time as a bus driver in Charlotte as his “dream job.” He had worked for CATS for about a year and his murder while on the job has renewed calls from local public transit workers for the city to do more to increase safety and compensation for workers.

His mother Sylvia Rivera said in a phone interview with the Observer she is “very upset” about the release of the video. She said CATS informed the family on Wednesday it would release the footage and she worries about the impact it will have on Ethan’s two children.

Rivera died the day after being shot on his route. The man Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police accuse of killing Rivera is awaiting extradition from Kansas.

Darian Dru Thavychith, 21, was arrested at a gas station in Shawnee, Kansas, on Feb. 28, according to police in the Kansas City suburb.

Thavychith will be charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, CMPD Capt. Joel McNelly said during a virtual news conference on March 1.

Rivera is the first CATS operator to be killed on duty according to the agency, but he isn’t the first to face violence.

Since 2018, 40 incidents of violence against CATS operators have been reported, according to data from the Charlotte Area Transit System. The number of cases reached a four-year high of 14 last year. There were 11 in 2020, seven in 2019 and eight in 2018.