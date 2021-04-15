Video shows shooting in Ohio hospital

Police body camera footage shows a routine police pat-down of a man in a hospital emergency room erupting within minutes into a fatal police shooting after the man apparently fires a gun he had concealed in his possession. (April 15)

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnamese Americans start self-defense course in wake of Atlanta shootings

    When tragedy struck across the country in Georgia, Tam Nguyen helped fellow members of his Southern California Vietnamese-American community start defense courses and assert themselves in the face of racism, rebranding his charity as a social justice movement. The critical moment came on March 16, when a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta area spas, killing eight people including six Asian-American women. The shootings came as hate crimes against Asian Americans surged because of racist rhetoric linking them to the global spread of the coronavirus.

  • Bloody man running from NC cops was fugitive bank teller missing for 2 years, feds say

    The 30-year-old from Virginia had disappeared in 2019, prosecutors said.

  • ‘A love for each other.’ Friends mourn Texas brother, sister killed in backhoe incident

    A GoFundMe for the family of the two young children has raised almost $50,000 as of Tuesday.

  • Elderly Black woman accuses officer of breaking arm; bodycam video released

    The Oklahoma City police are in the crosshairs of public outrage after bodycam footage was released, which shows officers roughly taking a 74-year-old Black woman into custody and fracturing her arm in the process. In documents obtained by TMZ, Ruby Jones claims she suffered a broken right arm due to the officers’ “use of excessive force” when they came to her residence in hopes of arresting her mentally ill son, Chauncey. Shortly thereafter, her attorney, Damario Solomon-Simmons, filed a lawsuit against the City of Oklahoma City and the three police officers involved with the August 2020 incident.

  • Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish’s ‘Here Today’ Set for May Release

    Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish’s new film “Here Today” will be here soon. The comedy starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Crystal and Emmy and Grammy winner Haddish will launch on May 7. Crystal plays a veteran comedy writer named Charlie Burnz, who forms an unlikely, yet hilarious and touching friendship with New York singer […]

  • Judge rules for Black Buffalo police officer fired for stopping colleague's chokehold

    A New York court on Tuesday reinstated the pension of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne, who was fired for intervening when a white colleague had a Black man in a chokehold during a 2006 arrest.Driving the news: State Supreme Court Judge Dennis Ward noted in his ruling similar cases, like the death of George Floyd. Ward said the role of other officers at the scene in such instances had come under scrutiny, "particularly their complicity in failing to intervene to save the life of a person to whom such unreasonable physical force is being applied."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Over a decade of fighting and @CariolHorne has finally received justice.Today the State of New York Supreme Court vacated and annulled the City of Buffalo's decision to fire her and take her benefits. She'll be getting her pension, benefits, and back-pay from 2010. pic.twitter.com/FZy8AAH6CX— Jecorey Arthur (@jecoreyarthur) April 14, 2021 "To her credit, Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so ... She saved a life that day, and history will now record her for the hero she is."Judge WardWard partially based his decision to overturn a 2010 ruling that upheld her firing on legislation signed by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown in October, known as "Cariol's Law" — which makes it a "crime for a law enforcement officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force and also protects whistleblowers," per the Buffalo News.The big picture: Horne, who is Black, said she heard the handcuffed man say he couldn't breathe — invoking the deaths in police custody of Floyd and Eric Garner, two Black men who said this in their dying words, which have become a "national rallying cry against police brutality," the New York Times notes.Horne said her fellow officer punched her in the face when she tried to stop him. The Buffalo Police Department claimed she had put her fellow officers at risk and she was fired in 2008, per NPR. There was no video of the incident.Of note: The judge ruling in favor of Horne's lawsuit means Horne will receive a full pension, backpay and benefits.What they're saying: Harvard Law School Criminal Justice Institute director Ronald Sullivan, an attorney representing Horne, said in a statement the ruling was "a significant step in correcting an injustice."The legal team was grateful to the court for acknowledging that "to her credit Officer Horne did not merely stand by, but instead sought to intervene, despite the penalty she ultimately paid for doing so," he added.City of Buffalo spokesperson Michael DeGeorge told 7 Eyewitness News in a statement, "The City has always supported any additional judicial review available to Officer Horne and respects the Court's Decision."Read the decision and judgment in full, via DocumentCloud: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Charges against Daunte Wright before his death have sparked anger and disinformation - here are the documents that explain what happened

    Rumors and misinformation have swirled about the charges against Daunte Wright before he was killed.

  • A Wake-Up Call for Conservatives

    Can conservatives find any comfort in the notion that the children are our future? A new poll conducted by Echelon Insights at the behest of Young America’s Foundation (YAF) suggests not. With a few exceptions, the data gathered by surveying 801 high-school students and 819 college students makes it plain that the Republican Party continues to struggle connecting with young people, or even convincing them to take up the more conservative position on discrete issues. Of course, this shouldn’t be particularly surprising. The youths are always more progressive, more taken by the newest social fads, and convinced that they have more to remedy than to be grateful for. It was during Ronald Reagan’s time as governor of California, after all, that he told student protestors he would sell his bonds if they were — as they claimed to be — the future. Any reasonable conservative political stockbroker analyzing these numbers would have to advise their own clients to follow the Gipper’s example. I say this not because I’m especially surprised by or even worried about Joe Biden’s being able to boast a 60 percent approval rating with this demographic; or the Democratic Party’s +23-point favorability rating; or the Republican Party’s comparatively depressing -21-point performance. As discouraging as these top-line numbers are, they are, again, to be expected. Much more disturbing are the splits between secondary and postsecondary students. In nearly every regard, those attending university are more progressive than their younger counterparts. The difference in favorability ratings between the two parties, for example, shrinks from a 44-point gap to a 30-point one when you measure only the younger cohort. That means, though, that it expands to a shocking 59 points when you examine only the older group. College students are also much more likely to support defense cuts, believe in the efficacy of green-energy spending, and prefer a larger government with more programs to a smaller one with less. Both groups favor a $15/hour federal minimum-wage hike — and by almost nearly identical margins — but collegiate respondents are less likely to change their mind after they’ve been informed of the Congressional Budget Office’s estimate that such a hike would cost 1.4 million jobs. Unsurprisingly, they’re also substantially less inclined to believe students such as themselves have an obligation to pay back their loans and are more inclined to support a forgiveness program. The one issue on which university attendees hold the more conservative position is taxes — for those making over $400,000, that is, which is an income bracket they are far more likely to join. These results should lead the conservatives interpreting them to two distressing, but hopefully motivating, conclusions. The first conclusion is an obvious one: A college education is a not-so-golden ticket to a worldview that embraces the premises of the Left. This may be a seemingly self-evident truth to conservatives, but there are those who deny it. This poll makes it obvious that time spent on a campus — being governed by progressive administrators, being taught by progressive faculty, and most important, living amongst progressive peers — tends to turn you into a much more progressive person. Conservatives are quick to complain about this phenomenon, but it’s very possible that we underestimate its consequences. Yes, perhaps the leftward drift of the college-educated can be mitigated somewhat by the GOP’s recent gains with the working class. Will that be enough with a rising high-school-educated class that may be slightly more conservative than those who enroll at university, but who is still far more progressive than the average American? Moreover, even assuming that Republicans can make up for their losses with college graduates electorally in the short run, it stands to reason that having fewer conservatives with college degrees who can enter fields such as education, journalism, government work, and political activism will have longer-term implications on who is elected and how the country is governed. All voters may be created equal, but the pitfalls of being underrepresented in important — or at least influential — areas of life should be obvious to any conservative surveying today’s political landscape. Everything in this poll points to an ascending class of elites, as well as middle- and working-class voters, which skews even more disproportionately leftward. The second conclusion naturally follows from the first: Conservatives are not doing enough to persuade young people. Part of this can be attributed to a complacency borne out of the belief that as a matter of course, foolish young liberals will transform into wise old conservatives. Wrong. Millennials show no sign of growing more conservative over time like the Boomers did, and there’s little evidence to suggest Generation Z will revert back to the mean. There’s nothing inevitable about generational ideological shifts — they must be earned, not counted upon. I’ve presented my own vision of what I think conservative students can do to make a difference on their own campuses, but their efforts won’t be nearly enough. What is needed is a concerted effort by conservative organizations, publications, and politicians to appeal to America’s youth, an effort that goes beyond sloganeering and providing fan service to those few who already consider themselves young men and women of the Right. Exactly what such an effort looks like may be outside the scope of this column, but any successful approach will need to meld outreach with tangible political efforts. YAF’s “Long Game” initiative shows promise. So does Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s attempt to banish divisive, falsehood-laden racial theories from public schools. Simply addressing the concerns of young people (debt, the environment, etc.) while presenting the conservative perspective on other issues nonconfrontationally can only yield positive results. Young people are this country’s future, and it is past time conservatives rededicate themselves to shaping and changing their worldview.

  • Sheryl Underwood reveals why she didn’t respond to Osbourne’s texts

    Sheryl Underwood, co-host of CBS’ daytime show The Talk, said she didn’t reply to text messages from former colleague Sharon Osbourne because they were coming during an investigation at the network. Monday’s show was the first one to air after last month’s extended hiatus and investigation into an on-air confrontation by Osbourne toward Underwood that occurred when Osbourne defended her friend Piers Morgan’s racist comments about Meghan Markle. Underwood joined her fellow Talk hostesses Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth, along with special guests to revisit the tense moments and find paths to heal and move forward.

  • Texas police officer 'ambushed,' shot at traffic stop; suspect in custody: Officials

    A man was captured in Texas Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly shot a police officer during an "ambush" at a traffic stop overnight, authorities said. Jerry Don Elders, 39, allegedly fired multiple shots at a Burleson police officer when he approached Edlers' car for an equipment violation at about 4:15 a.m. Wednesday, Burleson Police Chief Billy Cordell said. The officer is "alert" and in stable condition, Cordell said.

  • Protesters Clamor at Entrance to Police Building in Columbus, Ohio

    Demonstrators gathered in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on April 13 to protest against recent police shootings of black men, including Daunte Wright.The Columbus Department of Public Safety said protesters forced their way through locked doors at the Columbus Police headquarters, and one protester hit an officer with a club. Body-worn video footage released by the department shows protesters gathering in the entrance of the police building.Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he supported nonviolent protests over police shootings but that “violence and destruction” would not be tolerated.Daunte Wright was shot by officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon described the shooting as an “accidental discharge,” saying to reporters that Potter drew a handgun instead of a Taser. Gannon and Potter have resigned, and Potter has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Credit: Columbus Department of Public Safety via Storyful

  • Retaining employees has taken priority over fresh hiring for Indian companies

    The increase in budget for current employees comes at a time when companies have cut hiring spends by around 30% due to an "uncertain business outlook."

  • Police kill man in mental health crisis seconds after arrival, California lawsuit says

    “Kyle was a sick person in need of help,” his wife said.

  • Kyra Sedgwick Recalls the Awkward Time She Pushed Tom Cruise's 'Panic Button' During a Dinner at His Home

    "I got a little nervous," Sedgwick said of pushing the panic button in Cruise's home

  • Kyran and his brother-in-law Bill are TikTok’s favorite dynamic duo

    It's always a party when these two get together.

  • Senate overwhelmingly votes to advance bill on anti-Asian hate crimes in a rare bipartisan move

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's cooperation as a "very good thing," saying: "I salute him for it."

  • Experts warn that white supremacists have 'realigned in ways that are disturbing'

    At "White Lives Matter" rallies held in cities across the country last Sunday, turnout was very low, but experts who track extremist movements online warn that this doesn't necessarily mean white supremacists are losing ground. Having just a few people show up could have been the strategy all along, Peter Levi, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in Orange County and Long Beach, told the Los Angeles Times. When a handful of supporters face off against vocal counterprotesters, this "feeds into the agenda that white men no longer have constitutional rights," Levi said. "They try to assemble, and they can't assemble. They try to have free speech, and they can't." Before the Sunday rally in Huntington Beach, California, some organizations tried to dissuade counterprotesters from going to the event, saying they would play right into the white supremacists' hands. "They use this for lawsuits," Black Lives Matter Los Angeles co-founder Melina Abdullah told the Times. "They use this for PR. They use this for media attention, and it's hugely problematic. We don't want to buy into their narrative; we don't want to feed their narrative." It's also possible the low turnout wasn't strategic, and was aided by a lack of leadership. The "White Lives Matter" rallies were first promoted on Telegram in March, but no one stepped forward as a central organizer, the Times reports. Huntington Beach Police Department spokesman Lt. Brian Smith told the newspaper officers tried to reach organizers to remind them of laws and municipal codes ahead of the rally, but they were never able to track down anyone behind the event. Many white supremacist groups are using hot topics like immigration and police brutality to get their followers riled up and attract new members, experts who monitor these groups told the Times, and this could lead to lone-wolf attacks. "Don't think the extremists are out of commission — they've just realigned in ways that are disturbing," Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino, told the Times. "Now we're seeing a leaner, meaner, and less publicly brazen type of extremism taking place." Read more at the Los Angeles Times. More stories from theweek.comScalise says GOP will 'take action' on Gaetz if DOJ moves ahead with 'formal' caseMany GOP officials still privately hope prosecutors, some other outside force will make Trump go awayThe girl at the center of the Matt Gaetz investigation also reportedly went on his scrutinized Bahamas trip

  • Ivanka Trump Gets the Pfizer Jab. Her Anti-Vax Fans Are Not Happy.

    via TwitterIvanka Trump broke her post-inaugural social media silence with some personal news: she’s vaccinated. The former presidential advisor announced via Instagram, Twitter, and a statement sent to the AP that she had received her first Pfizer jab. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) “Today, I got the shot!!! I hope that you do too! Thank you Nurse Torres!!!” Ivanka captioned a photo. In the snap, she wears a tie-dye face mask, white t-shirt and jeans while a nurse in pink scrubs administers the dose. Per the AP, Ivanka received the vaccine in her adopted home state of Florida, where she moved with Jared Kushner and her children after leaving DC. Two sources said that she had the option to get her shot when her father was still in office, but chose to hold off. Ivanka Trump, Miami Beach Bum, Plots Her Next MoveUnsurprisingly, not all fans of the woman whose father consistently downplayed the pandemic and scoffed at basic COVID safety precautions are happy with this news. Her Instagram post has devolved into a deluge of complaints regarding her choice to get the shot. “Bummer. I was hoping you were above this kind of virtue signaling,” one person wrote on Instagram. “Hell no. Quit telling perfectly healthy people to take this so called vaccine,” another added. The resounding agreement in Ivanka’s comments section, per a few more Instagram users: “Disappointing.”There were similar musings on Ivanka’s Facebook and Twitter announcements. “Love you! But going to decline,” a person wrote on Facebook. Former vice president Mike Pence got his shot back in December via a televised press conference, for which he wore a rather unfortunate short sleeved shirt. Donald and Melania Trump received theirs, too, before leaving office in January—though they did not publicize the event and news broke after President Biden’s inauguration. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Geraldo Rivera calls Dan Bongino a 'son of a b----' and 'nothing but a punk' in chaotic Fox News segment

    After Dan Bongino told Fox News colleague Geraldo Rivera to "take a Valium" and "stop pretending to be a cop," tensions only escalated from there.

  • Defense expert testifies George Floyd died of heart disease, car exhaust fumes

    A medical expert who testified in defense of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin told jurors on Wednesday he believed George Floyd's death while under arrest was the result of heart disease which made his heart beat erratically. Dr. David Fowler, a forensic pathologist who was Maryland's chief medical examiner until his retirement in 2019, also told the jury he believed exhaust fumes from the police car next to which Chauvin pinned Floyd to the road may also have contributed to Floyd's death in May 2020.