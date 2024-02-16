Video shows snowplow that plowed into pickup on I-75

A pickup driver in Oakland County learned a lesson in Thursday’s snow: When conditions are slick, curb your enthusiasm and slow down.

As shown on a dashcam video shot by a snowplow, the pickup scooted around the left side of a plow driver who was just doing his job in the far-right lane of I-75. Then, the pickup cut sharply in front of the plow, losing control and sliding into the freeway guardrail just north of Square Lake Road in Bloomfield Township.

At that point, the snowplow, as shown on the video, crashed into the side of the pickup, spinning it parallel to the guardrail, and then kept right on going while decelerating. There were no injuries resulting from the morning crash, said Craig Bryson, a spokesman with the Road Commission for Oakland County.

“The two of them parked on the shoulder, exchanged information and then the pickup drove away. I’m sure we’ll file a claim because that video clearly shows what happened” -- that is, the pickup driver was at fault, Bryson said. The snowplow driver finished his route without trouble and it’s unknown where the vehicle will need repairs, he said.

Drivers of Oakland County’s snowplows, all 145 of them, are directed to stay well below speed limits, never going more than 55 m.p.h., Bryson said. So the crash didn't occur at nearly the speed limit of 70 m.p.h., he said.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Video shows the score on I-75 in Bloomfield Twp.: Snowplow 1, pickup 0