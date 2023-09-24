Video shows SoCal deputy slamming teen girl on ground in violent brawl

A teen girl is hospitalized after being thrown to the ground by a sheriff’s deputy during a violent brawl in San Bernardino County Friday night.

Authorities responded to a large fight that erupted during a football game at Victor Valley High School around 6:28 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Cell phone video captured the violent confrontation as a deputy appears to body slam the teen girl before another teen boy gets into a scuffle with deputies.

It all started when the first deputy to arrive discovered multiple fights were taking place at the time. Pepper balls were shot into the crowd in an effort to disperse the group. The move, however, was not effective and the crowds began heading toward the deputy, officials said.

As additional deputies arrived, another pepper ball round was launched at the group. That’s when 16-year-old Faith Jeffers grabbed the pepper ball launcher from the deputy.

A teen girl is hospitalized after being thrown to the ground by a sheriff’s deputy during a violent brawl at Victor Valley High School on Sept. 22, 2023.

Faith Jeffers, 16, is hospitalized after being thrown to the ground by a sheriff’s deputy during a violent brawl at Victor Valley High School on Sept. 22, 2023. (Priscilla Jeffers)

During the struggle, the deputy allegedly picked Faith up and bodyslammed her to the ground, her family said.

That’s when a 16-year-old boy punched that deputy in the face, authorities said. The boy was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Faith, however, sustained traumatic injuries to her head and spine and is now hospitalized.

“He picked my daughter up and he just tossed her,” said Priscilla Jeffers, the girl’s mother. “He just threw her on the floor with no remorse,” she said tearfully. “She has back injuries from where he threw her forcefully on the asphalt and she has a fractured shoulder and her whole head has bumps and bruises.”

Priscilla claimed the incident was an example of police brutality and wants justice for her daughter.

“We are citizens, we are taxpayers and they’re supposed to protect us,” she said. “Not hurt our kids at all. I think it’s wrong they did that.”

Priscilla said she is planning to take legal action against the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department, however, claims the deputy was the victim, according to a news release.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or the Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

