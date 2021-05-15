Video shows South Carolina deputies repeatedly tasing Black man before he dies in jail

Tim Fitzsimons
·3 min read

Officials in South Carolina on Friday released hours of body-worn camera footage and details about the final hours of the life of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man who died in January after he was pepper-sprayed and electroshocked with a taser in his jail cell.

Jamal Sutherland in released video from before died at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, S.C. (Charleston County Sheriff&#39;s Office)
Jamal Sutherland in released video from before died at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston, S.C. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)

Sutherland, 31, was arrested on Jan. 4 after a "large scale fight" broke out at a psychiatric facility where he was receiving mental health treatment, according to a statement from North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey. He said the city police department did its job delivering Sutherland "safely" from the facility to the jail.

The next morning, Charleston County sheriff's deputies attempted to remove Sutherland from his cell for a bond hearing.

In the video, two sheriff's deputies are outside Sutherland's jail cell and one deploys a taser, or stun gun, and appears to use it repeatedly as Sutherland cries out in pain and writhes on the floor.

A timeline of events published by WBCD, an NBC affiliate in Charleston, indicated pepper spray was also deployed. Sutherland was pronounced dead one hour and 15 minutes after the deputies first tried to remove him from his cell and after nearly an hour of resuscitation attempts.

The county coroner's office said an autopsy showed the cause of death as “excited state with adverse pharmacotherapeutic effect during subdual process," according to WBCD.

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano described the events of Jan. 5 as a "horrible tragedy" and said she "deferred to the family's wishes to keep the video private until they were ready."

"Our officers removed Mr. Sutherland from his cell that morning in order to ensure that he received a timely bond hearing, as required by law," Graziano said in a statement. "Their efforts were complicated by the increasing effects that Mr. Sutherland was suffering as a result of mental illness. This unfortunate tragedy has revealed an opportunity to review existing policies."

A lawyer for Sutherland's family, Mark Peper, said on Friday, "People with mental health issues are entitled to the same exact civil rights as you and me and every other healthy, wealthy person in this world."

Peper said Sutherland's "last question on this earth" was "what is the meaning of this?"

"We will answer this question," Peper said.

Fighting back tears, Amy Sutherland, Jamal's mother, told the media Friday she was proud of her son.

"Mentally ill, still able to say, ‘Thank you, Jesus, take care of me,’" she said. "I want y’all to know Jamal was a great man. He had faults like everybody else, but he was a great man.

"I don't want any violence in my city," she continued. "I want us to view this tape and I want us to learn what we don't want happening here."

Recommended Stories

  • Austin Rivers with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons

    Austin Rivers (Denver Nuggets) with an assist vs the Detroit Pistons, 05/14/2021

  • After CDC change, Walmart says employees, customers can ditch masks

    The change in policy comes a day after the CDC changed its guidance to say the fully vaccinated don't need to wear masks in most settings.

  • Kentucky man said he had ‘a safe place’ for teens. Some were abused, police say

    Two people have been charged in Mount Sterling after investigators discovered that a “youth support group” allegedly was used to commit sexual abuse and provide teenagers with drugs and alcohol, according to the police department.

  • Proud Boys leader received Covid-19 stimulus loans worth $15,500

    Enrique Tarrio received two paycheck protection program loans intended for small businesses, for ‘security systems services’ Enrique Tarrio, leader of the Proud Boys, has long been criticized as a key promoter of disinformation about the pandemic and measures to counteract its spread. Photograph: Joe Raedle/Getty Images Government records show that Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the far-right Proud Boys group, received two federal government-backed paycheck protection program (PPP) loans worth a total of $15,500, the Guardian can reveal. Tarrio, based in Miami, Florida, was approved for an initial loan of $7,750 on 30 March, and a succeeding loan for the same amount on 16 April. The loans were issued to Henry Tarrio, an anglicized form of his name which he has used on other occasions. The Proud Boys began as an organization protesting against political correctness and boosting their idea of masculinity and grew into a rightwing group that embraced street fighting. Earlier this year, Canada named it as a terrorist entity. It is seen as having played an important role in the 6 January attack on the Capitol in Washington DC. In the loan documentation, which was obtained by the news non-profit ProPublica, after a Freedom of Information Act battle with the Small Business Administration, Tarrio is described as an independent contractor, working in the “Security Systems Services” industry, but the document names no associated business entity. Additional information provided to the Guardian by ProPublica shows that the street address on the loan application is associated with both Tarrio and one of the LLCs for which he is named as an officer in Florida state records. Those records show Tarrio as an officer in a number of inactive LLCs, including “SPIE Security LLC”, “Fund The West LLC” and “Proud Boys LLC”. In a questionnaire he completed for the Ballotpedia website in the course of an abortive 2020 congressional run, Tarrio described himself as the proprietor of “several companies that were involved in the surveillance and security industry”. However, Tarrio was not found to be a licensed security officer in a search of Florida state records. Another company, “Warboys LLC”, was voluntarily dissolved on 7 April. Records show Tarrio as the registered agent for that company, and Joe Biggs and Ethan Nordean as officers. Biggs, also of Florida, and Nordean, of Washington state, are jointly facing federal conspiracy charges relating to their alleged participation in the riot at the Capitol. In the lead-up to those events, Tarrio was arrested and charged over weapons offenses and the alleged vandalism of a Black church in Washington DC at a previous election-related rally. Following these charges, Tarrio was banned from entering Washington DC, and did not participate in the 6 January protests. No other Florida-based businesses are associated with the Proud Boys leader in that state’s public records. PPP loans were first issued under the Cares Act in 2020, under the Trump administration, as a stimulus measure to an economy battered by the Covid-19 pandemic. The program was revived in January 2021 under the Biden administration, and businesses were able to apply for loans up to 31 March. Tarrio’s loan was issued as part of the second round of PPP funding. One criterion for eligibility was that recipients not be a “business concern or entity primarily engaged in political or lobbying activities”. PPP loans are forgiven where it can be shown that at least 60% of money was spent on payroll costs. Independent contractors can use the loans to replace claimed lost earnings, and apply for forgiveness in order to keep the money. Although Tarrio took federal stimulus money, he has long been criticized as a key promoter of disinformation about the pandemic and measures to counteract its spread, including masks and lockdowns. In 2020, at the height of the pandemic’s first wave, counter-terrorism researchers at the Middlebury Institute noted that Proud Boys-related platforms showed “widespread engagement with violent conspiracy theories, disinformation, and promotion of narratives that downplay the Covid-19 pandemic”. Tarrio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • U.S. retail gasoline shortages worsen as pipeline attempts restart

    ATLANTA (Reuters) -Shortages of gasoline at retail stations in the U.S. Southeast became more widespread on Thursday after days of panic buying triggered by a major pipeline shutdown that is now in the early stages of an attempted restart. Drivers from Virginia to Florida struggled to find service stations that still had fuel to sell, and those that succeeded waited in long lines to pay prices that had climbed to their highest in years. Nicole Guy, a leasing agent in Atlanta, spent much of Thursday morning driving from one shuttered gas station to another in a desperate attempt to refill her tank, before pulling over to gather her thoughts.

  • 20 Appetizers for Weight Loss

    This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Serve this easy appetizer with carrot sticks, celery and your favorite ranch or blue cheese dressing.

  • Suspect arrested in hammer attack on Asian woman near Times Square

    Ebony Jackson, 37, has been charged with two counts each of felony assault, felony criminal possession of a weapon with a previous conviction and menacing.

  • Myanmar frees Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

    An arrested Japanese reporter returned home Friday after being released by Myanmar's ruling junta in what it called a gesture of friendship to Japan. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Yuki Kigazumi was released after efforts by Japanese diplomats and others. The reporter boarded a plane at Yangon's airport and landed in Japan on Friday night.

  • New Survey Finds Nearly Two-Thirds of Pet Owners Will End a Relationship If Their Animal Doesn't Approve

    Can you blame them?

  • Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Movies: 35 Films the Director Wants You to See

    For Quentin Tarantino, "Dunkirk" and "The Social Network" are the top movies of the 2010s.

  • China becomes only second nation in history to land a rover on Mars

    The landing is a major milestone for China's space agency, which has advanced rapidly in just a few decades.

  • Biden rescinds Trump-era health insurance requirement for new immigrants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday revoked a 2019 proclamation by former President Donald Trump that sought to bar the entry of immigrants who could not prove they had health insurance or could cover healthcare costs. In an announcement by the White House, the Democratic president said the suspension imposed by his Republican predecessor "does not advance the interests of the United States." Trump issued a proclamation in October 2019 requiring all prospective immigrants to show proof of U.S. health insurance within 30 days of their arrival in the United States or enough money to pay for "reasonably foreseeable medical costs."

  • 16 GOP governors will axe weekly unemployment checks to incentivize returning to work, but experts say federal aid isn't slowing job growth

    Fear of COVID-19, lack of childcare, eldercare responsibilities, and a competitive market are contributing to the hiring slump, economists told Insider.

  • Elon Musk's net worth plummets by $25 billion after a tumultuous week

    Elon Musk's net worth dropped the same week Tesla shares tumbled after the company halted bitcoin payments.

  • ‘Do Palestinians have a right to survive?’ AOC makes impassioned speech against Biden policy on Israel crisis

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said that the United States ‘must acknowledge its role in the injustice and human rights violations of Palestinians’

  • Elon Musk’s fortune plunges by more than $20 billion since his controversial SNL appearance

    Musk’s comments about dogecoin and bitcoin have led to a severe fall in both cryptocurrencies

  • Congress strikes surprise deal to move ahead with special commission on Capitol riot

    ‘Inaction – or just moving on – is simply not an option,’ Rep Bennie Thompson says as he announces new bill, which took months to agree on

  • Defiant Marjorie Taylor Greene hurls new insults at AOC after congresswoman reported her for hallway ambush

    GOP congresswoman says Democrat ‘is a fraud and a hypocrite’ following calls for increased security

  • Prince Harry says royals are in cycle of ‘genetic pain’ passing on bad parenting habits

    Prince revealed that he began seeking therapy thanks to his wife’s concerns over his mental health

  • Lightning kills 18 elephants in India's Assam - media reports

    Local residents found the carcasses of the elephants in a forest in the state's Nagaon district and alerted the forest department officials, who in turn recovered the bodies.Assam Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the carcasses were sent for postmortem, and an investigation is underway."This is a very sad incident, such incident has never occurred in the forests of Assam. Today in the afternoon during rainfall, a thunderstorm occurred and it was so intense that 18 elephants died in the forest," he added.India is home to over 50% of the Asian elephants but their population has declined in recent years due to habitat loss, poaching for their tusks, and erratic enforcement of forest laws.