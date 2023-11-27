Video shows sparks flying at MBTA’s South Station in Boston as debris fell onto overhead wires

MBTA officials reported several service delays on Sunday due to an issue that sent sparks flying at South Station in Boston.

A video shared with Boston 25 shows a bright flash with sparks going off near a train platform inside South Station.

According to Amtrak officials, a piece of debris fell onto overhead wires causing sparks to erupt.

A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Commuter Rail said in a statement that inbound Franklin Line Train 2706 was delayed approximately 30 minutes due to fire department activity at South Station in response to an issue reported by Amtrak.

No additional Commuter Rail delays were expected, officials said.

Update: Franklin Line Train 2706 (12:12 pm from Forge Park/495) is operating 25-35 minutes behind schedule between Back Bay and South Station due to fire department activity. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) November 26, 2023

No additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW