Video shows the Speaker's lectern stolen during the Capitol insurrection being returned to Congress

Grace Panetta
Speaker&#39;s lectern
A staff member moves Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern which was stolen as a pro-Trump mob took over the Capitol building last week January 13, 2021, in Washington, DC. Brian Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

  • Photos and videos showed the Speaker's lectern, which was stolen during the January 6 insurrection on the US Capitol, being wheeled back in on January 13.

  • Adam Christian Johnson of Parrish, Florida, has been arrested and charged in federal court for stealing the lectern, unlawfully entering the Capitol, and disorderly conduct in connection with the insurrection.

  • A photo of Johnson carrying the lectern out of the Capitol while smiling and waving to the camera instantly made him one of the most visible faces of the Capitol riot.

C-SPAN cameras captured the moment the Speaker's lectern, which was stolen from the US Capitol as part of the January 6 insurrection on Congress, was returned a week later.

Adam Christian Johnson of Parrish, Florida, became one of the most visible faces of the insurrection when he was photographed carrying the lectern out of the Capitol while grinning and waving to the cameras and wearing a Trump beanie hat.

Johnson has been arrested and charged by federal prosecutors with three felony counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building illegally, theft of US government property, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, The Tampa Bay Times reported on Monday.

After a court appearance on Monday, he was released on a $25,000 bond pending trial.

