Video shows split-second moment moose charges at person standing too close

Video of a moose rushing a bystander in Colorado served as a reminder that the beautiful and bulky animals can be very swift and dangerous in the wild.

An individual walking in Clear Creek County, about 20 miles west of downtown Denver, happened to encounter a bull moose in the wild, according to Colorado Parks & Wildlife. The short, 36-second video goes from peaceful to frantic in the blink of an eye as the moose plows toward the person recording.

“This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you,” CPW said.

At first it appears the moose is relaxed and eating leisurely behind a tree, but the animal then turns its head toward the individual and — within seconds — charges at full speed. The individual appears to fall back as the giant animal runs at them and the video ends.

"Thankfully no injuries occurred," CPW said. "This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that."

A male moose, referred to as a bull, grows antlers as part of its mating process to compete for female moose. They also use the antlers to defend against predators.

Moose are not typically aggressive but can become so when they perceive a threat. The herbivores don’t like being approached by humans and it's best to give them at least 25 feet of space, especially if young calves are nearby, according to an advisory from the National Parks Service in 2015.