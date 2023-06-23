Video shows stolen car crash into Clayton police cruiser while speeding away

Newly released dash camera video shows a stolen car speed off and start a chase with Clayton County police.

Officers were finishing a domestic situation at 1:30 a.m. on June 8 when they heard gunshots on Maddox Road. As they were getting into their cars, dispatch reported a drive-by shooting.

They say they saw a black Dodge Charger, which had been reported stolen in Cobb County, speeding away toward Mt. Zion Blvd. Officers caught up to him and tried making a traffic stop.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Joshua Heath, sped off from the traffic stop and turned into an apartment complex that has a dead end, so they stopped their chase.

One of the officers can then be seen on video stopping to speak with his supervisor when the stolen car hit the side of the police cruiser and sped off.

The chase ended when Heath crashed through a metal gate leading to private property. He then ran away and was arrested on North Parkway.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers found a mini Draco AK47 and a 9mm handgun inside the car.

Heath was charged with theft by receiving stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and two counts of hit and run.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: