Video shows stolen Ford Mustang speed into side of a pickup truck in Bradenton crash

A video posted online Monday appears to show a Ford Mustang speeding through a Bradenton neighborhood before T-boning the driver side of a Ford F-250 pickup truck in a violent crash.

The two vehicles were part of at least 12 that were stolen from a repair shop in the 700 block of 11th Ave. W., Bradenton, where multiple people broke into the business sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday, stealing the keys and removing the cars from the shop, according to a press release issued by the Bradenton Police Department.

At around 12:20 p.m., investigators say two of the stolen vehicles, the Ford Mustang and a Ford F-250 pickup truck, collided with the Mustang becoming engulfed in flames and the truck landing on its side after hitting the roof of a home.

A short video posted online appears to capture this moment, as fire and smoke immediately rose from the yard where the truck lay on its side post-collision.

Onlookers in the neighborhood can be heard shouting “no” as the two vehicles collided.

Photos shared by Bradenton police show the aftermath of the crash, with the Mustang sustaining heavy fire damage and the F-250 being extracted by a tow truck in the background.

The driver of one of the stolen vehicles, who was a juvenile, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital, according to a release. That driver is being charged with motor vehicle theft, reckless driving and driving without a driver’s license.

The second driver has not yet been identified and left the crash scene, police say.

Police investigate stolen vehicle crash

The investigation is in the early stages, but Meredith Frameli, a public information officer with the police department, told the Bradenton Herald on Monday that it appears that several teenagers and young adults were using the stolen vehicle for joyriding, with several of the stolen cars spotted near the crash site.

The video, which only shows a few seconds directly and before the crash, did not appear to show any of the other stolen vehicles.

The agency has recovered 10 of the 12 stolen vehicles, including the two involved in the crash, but officers are continuing to look for a 2021 white Jeep Wrangler with Florida tag HKPP55 and 2021 black Audi Q7 with New Jersey tag A15-NCZ.

Police are also working with the auto body shop to confirm the total number of stolen vehicles. Investigators are also trying to determine how many suspects were involved in the motor vehicle thefts.

Anyone with information related to the case or these vehicles is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477. You can also make an anonymous tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.