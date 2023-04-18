Video shows stolen truck slam into Lawrenceville police car during chase with GSP

Newly released video shows the moment a Lawrenceville police officer and recruit were involved in a head-on crash with a truck being chased by Georgia State Patrol.

GSP tried to pull over a pick-up truck being driven by Rickey Loyd after learning it had been reported stolen.

Instead of stopping, Loyd sped away and began a chase. Lawrenceville police responded to assist with the chase.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When law enforcement conducted a PIT maneuver on the truck on E. Pike Street and N. Clayton Street in downtown Lawrenceville, it pushed the truck into another police car.

Dash camera video from inside the police car shows it being turned on its side. Both officers inside the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries and released several hours later.

TRENDING STORIES:

Several officers can then be seen approaching Loyd’s pickup truck with their weapons drawn.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with several felonies. Police have not specified Loyd’s charges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: