Video shows stranded snowmobilers rescued from Snake Creek

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue posted on social media Sunday to share details of a rescue involving two snowmobilers who were stranded in Snake Creek on Saturday night.

According to authorities, the two men were snowmobiling when they became stuck in “very steep terrain with no way out.”

Wasatch County Search & Rescue said its Mountain Rescue team responded to the area after the snowmobilers set off the SOS button on their Garmin inReach device, which alerted first responders.

The snow in the area where the men were stranded was so deep that it complicated the extraction. Wasatch County Search & Rescue posted a video online showing a birds-eye view of the rescue.

“Kudos to the stranded party for being prepared with a Garmin Inreach, radios and the ability to start a fire,” Wasatch County Search & Rescue wrote on social media.

Garmin says its inReach devices are enabled with satellite communications, allowing users to reach an emergency response center and stay in touch with others without a cellular connection.

In late January, another rescue was performed thanks to a Garmin device after the individuals called for help. The pair of climbers reached out for help after one was injured in a fall in Garfield County.

Be Ready Utah has a page online detailing tips for winter weather preparedness. Be Prepared Utah urges Utahns to know the symptoms of hypothermia and frostbite and how to treat the conditions. Utahns are also urged to have an emergency kit for their homes, businesses and cars.

Before heading out, officials suggest checking the weather and road conditions and being prepared to travel in those conditions.

