New video shows stranger beating Brooklyn boy, 12, in face with crutch

The attacker wanted for beating a 12-year-old in the face with a crutch ran across the street and gathered a full head of steam before taking two forceful swings at the victim, startling video released by the NYPD shows.

The still-wanted suspect raised his arms as if he was about to take yet another left-handed swing at the victim, then backed off and mouthed something to the victim, who is off-camera in the video. The boy could understand what the man was saying.

The victim suffered a deep cut.

The unprovoked attack happened 7:40 a.m. Nov. 16 at St. Paul’s Court and St. Paul’s Place in Flatbush.

The attacker picked up a crutch that had been tossed in the trash and ran toward the victim, who was heading to the subway station on Caton Ave. to get to school.

The attacker, wearing a black knit hat, sunglasses and black surgical mask, took two forceful swings at the boy.

The victim ran home and told his grandfather, who called cops.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.