Video shows stranger enter Florida home, then watch a child sleep. Family dog the hero

A home invasion in the middle of the night was caught on surveillance cameras last week.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page of the incident to ask the public’s help in tracking down the person. In the post, the agency says that the person broke into the Holiday, Florida, house on Thursday between 12:50 a.m. and 1:07 a.m.

In the black and white grainy clip, a man wearing glasses enters the living room, which has two couches and what appears to be a balloon in the corner and decorations on the wall.

Thanks to tips from social media users, the suspect, Thomas Marnets, 52, was soon identified and arrested.

According to the police report, the Longwood man first kicked in the victims’ garage door and then used an unknown object to the break the lock to the door to gain access inside the home.

The report says the video shows the intruder standing in the doorway of the victims’ daughter’s room for about three minutes, then is seen with his hand “inside the front of his shorts.”

Before the defendant can enter the sleeping girl’s bedroom, a dog’s barking wakes up the household and the suspect flees, the complaint says.

Soon after the initial post with the video was widely shared, Marnets’ employer and own sister reached out to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office identifying him.

At the time of the arrest, Marnets was wearing the same clothing as he was in the footage. The suspect was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling.

After being read his rights, he said he did not steal anything, according to the report.

There’s no indication that the victims and Marnets know each other, the agency added.

Commenters under the post were relieved and thankful that the suspect was caught.

“It just goes to show that the public if they see something, and they say something, you get these type of results,” wrote one. “Great work everyone.”

Another gave props to the dog for barking and alerting everyone.

Others wrote in about how frightening the situation was so close to home:

“This is not OK.”

“Scary and disgusting!”

“That is something the whole household will be haunted by for years to come.”

Marnets’ bail was raised from $10,000 to $100,000 after his court appearance on Friday.