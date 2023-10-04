Video shows student being stabbed four times at metro school, parents concerned over safety

The mother of a student stabbed four times with scissors at school says she isn’t sure she will allow her soon to return to the campus.

She told Channel 2′s Tom Jones on Wednesday that she has concerns about safety there.

The incident happened Monday at Stockbridge High School in Henry County. The incident was captured on cellphone video.

The mother of the student stabbed asked not to be identified.

She told Jones it was difficult watching the video that was shared on social media.

“I just watched a video of my son fighting and somebody stabbing him,” the mother said.

She said the 11th grader was stabbed four times -- once in the leg, the side, the chin, and the shoulder.

“I can’t even describe the feeling of your child getting stabbed,” she explained.

A Henry County Schools spokesperson said the video shows two high school students involved in an altercation where one uses scissors to stab the other.

Video shared on social media shows the attacker running away.

Law enforcement locked down nearby schools while they searched for him. The student was later captured and now faces charges.

The mother of the victim said her son didn’t know his attacker. She is bothered so many people are sharing the video of her son’s pain.

“I don’t want to keep seeing it. It keeps being shared everywhere,” the mother said.

Jones talked to another parent who also saw the video. She was concerned that the adults seen in the video didn’t intervene.

“I’m assuming that they told the teachers for their safety don’t get involved. Which I wouldn’t have done it either. Because you don’t know. You could be the one getting stabbed,” she said.

The victim’s mother said even though scissors were used banning bookbags would make the school safer.

“Do everything electronically and that could help prevent some of these problems that’s going on,” she said.

The mother said her son is doing OK and recovering.

The school district said disruption to the safety of schools won’t be tolerated and students involved will be held accountable.

As for staff intervening, it said its staff is trained on district protocols related to student conduct and campus safety.

