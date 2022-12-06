Video shows students rush to help after alleged DUI driver crashes into Georgia Southern dorm

Statesboro police released new video that shows the moment an alleged drunk driver crashed into the front of a Georgia Southern dorm.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at the Centennial Place dorms. Police said an officer was heading to a call about a fight when she saw a Chevrolet Impala driving too fast and not staying in its lane.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The officer turned around to drive after the Impala and tried to do a traffic stop. When she caught up with the Impala, the car had drove into the building.

Dash camera video shows several students rush to help the driver after the car caught on fire in the crash. The officer and students safely pulled out the driver, who police identified as 21-year-old Landun Brock from Commerce.

Police said Brock suffered minor injuries. He faces multiple charges in Bulloch County, including DUI, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license.

TRENDING STORIES:

WTOC-TV in Savannah reported that 134 students had to be evacuated from the building and put into hotels on Saturday. About 40 students will have to relocate as the university does repairs.

WJCL-TV in Savannah spoke with one of the students impacted. She said this happened just days before finals.

“I’ve been freaking out all day because two days before finals start – it’s 7 o’clock on a Saturday and I’m moving my entire apartment,” freshmen Amelia Passmore told WJCL-TV. “This is home to me. Pulling into the driveway, walking up to my dorm that’s where I live.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]