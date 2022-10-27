Video shows students scatter after 4 shot at Clark Atlanta homecoming party

Atlanta police are releasing new surveillance video showing the moment someone opened fire into a crowd of people at a Clark Atlanta University homecoming party.

Victims told police they were standing outside of Woodruff Library on the university’s campus listening to a DJ just after midnight on Oct. 16 when they heard shots ring out.

After the chaos, three students and a fourth person realized they had been shot. Three of them were taken to the hospital. The fourth was grazed in the foot and declined to be taken to the hospital. All are expected to be OK.

A man also reported to police that his car had been struck by the gunfire.

Newly released video shows the crowd of students suddenly disperse at 12:29 a.m.

Despite having the video, police have not been able to identify the shooter.

Investigators are asking for anyone who was at the party and might have cellphone video of the incident to share it with them.

Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that could help police.

