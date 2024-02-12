Video shows suspect at murder scene just minutes before series of highway hit-and-runs

The Poulsbo man suspected of murder and then driving his truck into multiple vehicles along Highway 3 early last Monday morning was arrested just minutes after leaving the scene where a 45-year-old victim, identified as Andrea Gaudette, was found the following day.

Stephen Terry Harvey, 48, of Poulsbo, was arrested and booked into Kitsap County Jail just before 7 a.m. on Feb. 5, after Washington State Patrol and Kitsap County Sheriff's deputies responded to multiple calls of a white Toyota Tundra driving erratically and running multiple vehicles into the ditch or median on northbound Highway 3 from approximately Newberry Road to Trigger Avenue, according to charging documents from the Kitsap County Prosecutor's Office. Harvey was apprehended at the scene after he had rolled his own truck, wandered onto the highway where he initially jumped into the bed of a pickup, exited when the driver called 911, then attempted to climb into another truck with such force that he broke the door handle off.

He was taken in custody minutes after the traffic collisions and described in police reports as yelling wildly and incoherently and suspected of drug or alcohol intoxication. But it was the next day -- Tuesday, Feb. 6 -- when law enforcement connected Harvey to the discovery of a woman's body in a home in Bremerton's West Hills neighborhood.

Harvey is now charged with a felony DUI, reckless driving and three counts of hit and run, along with second-degree murder that includes a special domestic violence allegation which carries a potential life sentence in prison.

Gaudette was found after friends and co-workers asked Bremerton police to check her home in the 5000 block of Fifth Street, in Bremerton's Auto Center Way area, after not hearing from her all day Monday or Tuesday. The co-workers told police that Gaudette, who worked from home, had logged into her work computer but was unresponsive to repeated messages, according to the charging documents. The friends alerted police that Gaudette had expressed concern over issues related to a volatile relationship with a boyfriend she had lived with in the past but was not currently living in the Fifth Street home, who detectives identified as Harvey.

A Bremerton officer visited the home early that evening, initially knocking on doors and windows without any response, and then entering the home through a window in Gaudette's bedroom. Inside he found Gaudette, deceased and with "severe bruising through her arms, chest, neck and face," a Bremerton office wrote in his report.

Bremerton police detectives arrived after securing a search warrant for the home, and found Gaudette's computer was on and accessible. The computer, which Gaudette had signed into a day earlier, allowed them to access the video security system Gaudette had in the home, which included a camera pointed toward the living room and front door of the home.

In the video, according to the probable cause statement, a man matching Harvey's description entered Gaudette's home at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, and entered and exited several times during the night. At 6:20 a.m. the video showed Gaudette walk through the living room, followed by the man suspected to be Harvey, who could be heard yelling "call 911," according to the report. Gaudette then yells at the man to leave the house, because she needs to prepare for work. Reports said that no 911 call was ever made from the home.

Moments later the man turns toward Gaudette, pushes her and she falls backward toward a hallway, and she can be heard on video yelling "Oh my God," the officer wrote. The man follows down the hallway and neither individual is visible, and at 6:48 a.m., approximately 17 minutes after the motion-triggered security system began recording and 27 minutes after Gaudette's work computer account had been activated, the man suspected to be Harvey is seen on video walking out the front door.

Harvey was encountered and taken into custody by law enforcement in the median near Highway 3's Trigger Road exit approximately 11 minutes later. He was initially taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale for evaluation and blood tests, and then booked into the Kitsap County Jail.

While detectives were at the home on Fifth Street Tuesday evening, two detectives went to Kitsap County Jail and questioned Harvey. According to the probable cause statement, Harvey initially confirmed to two detectives that he had stayed at Gaudette's home the night of Sunday, Feb. 4, and admitted to being there just prior to his arrest on Highway 3. He then asked to speak to an attorney, detectives wrote, and unprompted asked "How's Andy doing?" and "I hope she is ok."

Harvey had been out on bail on a pending driving under the influence charge from 2022. He was previously convicted on a vehicular homicide charge in 2009 for driving drunk and killing a woman on Clear Creek Road, and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

In Harvey's initial court appearance, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, and his bail was increased to $2 million on Friday. He remained in Kitsap County Jail as of Monday.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Poulsbo suspect on video leaving scene where woman found dead