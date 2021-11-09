Video shows suspect shooting 2 men at close range in East Frankford
Philadelphia police have released video showing a suspect walking through a crowded sidewalk and shooting two people from close range before walking away.
Soccer star Marcus Rashford has received an honorary award from Prince William for his successful campaign to get the British government to provide free meals to disadvantaged children during the pandemic. Rashford, 24, was made an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, on Tuesday during a ceremony at Windsor Castle. The England and Manchester United striker waged a high-profile campaign last year to persuade the Conservative government it should extend free meal vouchers to vulnerable young people throughout the summer school holidays.
Salinas police search for 2 bank robbery suspects
After a pause last year in state testing, the results from this spring's IREAD-3 exam offer new data on how remote learning affected student literacy.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
A Minneapolis carjacking spree in late October and early November once again has the Twin Cities on edge following last winter's surge. What happened: Minneapolis police reported six attempted carjackings on the city's south side on Oct. 29, and then six more on Nov. 1. Why it matters: Carjackings don't just result in people losing their vehicles. The crimes also deteriorate the sense of safety in neighborhoods. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big p
And fans noted the duo's chemistry was off the charts!
At least eight people died, and dozens of others were injured in the chaos of Friday’s music festival at NRG Park, according to Houston officials
Six people receive organs from 9-year-old girl killed by suspected drunk driver
The DOJ announced that it has opened an environmental justice investigation into the ADPH and the Lowndes County Health Department.
After missing last Saturday's game at Nebraska, Ohio State wide receiver is to return to practice on Tuesday.
Not sure if people would want homemade treats because of COVID-19? You could ask your recipients if they are accepting homemade foods this year.
Several crashes caused a major slowdown on Interstate 15 through the resort corridor early Monday morning.
Roblox was talking about the metaverse long before it became a hot topic on Wall Street. Monday's earnings report could offer new clues about its success.
"I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."View Entire Post ›
FOX 29 interviewed a South Philly woman who didn’t want to be identified but she did want to tell her story so others don’t get ripped off just by walking to the mailbox.
Tucker Barnes has the FOX 5 Weather forecast for Tuesday, November 9
South Carolina School Board Association has severed ties with the National School Board Association after pressure from state lawmakers and parents.
Hertz Global Holdings Inc.'s stock is set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, after the car rental company, which emerged from bankruptcy in July, announced overnight that an upsized public offering of shares priced at the top of the expected range. The company said selling shareholders raised about $1.29 billion as 44.52 million shares were sold at a price of $29.00 a share, compared with previous expectations of a 37.10 million-share offering that was expected to price between $25 and $29
"We never even heard of a such of a thing," she declared on Fox News.
The girl was 18, and police took her to “a safe place.”