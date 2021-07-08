Video shows suspect shooting police officer with the officer’s own holstered weapon during arrest

A suspect managed to pull the trigger of a gun holstered in the belt of an officer, shooting him in the leg. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released video footage of a handcuffed man shooting a police officer with the officer’s holstered gun.

Lyndon Troung was attending a concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when he became involved in a disturbance, pushed a security officer and ran off on 4 July at about 1.33am.

LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Laz Chavez said the 28-year-old’s “behaviour was erratic that night” during a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr Troung, who is from San Diego, was finally apprehended but struggled with police as they were trying to handcuff him.

As officers were trying to adjust the cuffs, pushing the suspect up against an elevator wall, Mr Troung used his left hand to pull the trigger of one of the officer’s Glock 21 .45-calibre handgun while it was in his holster, shooting him in the leg, according to KVVU .

“He’s got your gun!” one of the officers can be heard saying on the bodycam footage. “Get him a tourniquet!”

The gun was in a “duty holster” on the officer’s belt.

“Mr Troung was able to insert one of his fingers into the holster and pull the trigger of the firearm,” Mr Chavez said. “It should be noted that the firearm was never removed from the holster.”

Another officer was injured when fragments of the bullet hit his ankle. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Both officers were treated at a hospital and have since been released. Mr Chavez said the officer who was shot in the leg is at home and is “doing fine”.

The department will look into whether they can continue using that kind of holster.

“It can very well be an equipment issue,” Mr Chavez said. “I spent this morning looking at a number of different holsters and I have the same concerns that probably everyone in this room has. We’re going to look at that and make some determinations of whether or not we need to discontinue the use of some of these holsters and certainly go into training.”

Mr Troung’s bail was set at $100,000. He’s facing several charges, including battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, and discharging a firearm within a structure or prohibited area, court records state.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure said his behaviour was “very reckless” and “dangerous” when he set the bail.

The concert by electronic dance music artist Illenium on Saturday night was the first one hosted at the new Allegiant Stadium.

