Video shows suspected Ohio bank robber falling from drive-thru ceiling before arrest

In a scene that almost played out like a crime caper, a burglary suspect was arrested early Thursday morning in Huran, Ohio as he tried to escape a bank through an access panel, only to fall into a recycling bin right underneath in front of the police.

The incident took place at a local bank in Huran a little after 2 a.m., said the police. Officers received an alarm from a bank in east Huron. Upon arrival, police officers checked the building and searched the area but did not find anyone. However, officers could hear noises coming from inside the roof area over the drive-thru of the bank. They also saw a blue recycling trash can positioned in the middle of a drive-thru lane which was directly under a roof access door.

The police said that a short time later, the access door opened and someone dropped a black backpack containing several construction tools to the ground, after which a man fell from the roof access door.

He was immediately taken into custody.

Body cam footage from the incident shows a masked man slide out of an overhead panel in the bank drive-thru and fall right into a big, blue recycling bin underneath. He was immediately surrounded by police officers who arrested him.

The 27-year-old man was charged with breaking and entering and possession of criminal tools, both of which are fifth-degree felonies, said the police. He was also charged with safe-cracking, which is a fourth-degree felony in Ohio.

