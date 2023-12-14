New video shows suspects riding atop Red Line train and jumping into Neponset River

Authorities are seeking criminal complaints against suspects shown on video attempting dangerous stunts while riding on top of a Red Line train.

Transit Police say the incident, which has recently been circulating on social media, is believed to be several months old.

The footage shows two suspects riding on top of an inbound Red Line train between North Quincy Station and JFK Station. The duo then jump from the top of the train into the Neponset River below.

Officials say they’re actively investigating the incident.

“First and foremost, the stunt depicted within the video is incredibly dangerous and could easily lead to a fatality,” a spokesperson for Transit Police said. “Additionally, the actions depicted within are illegal.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact transit officials.

