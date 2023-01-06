Video shows suspects throw coffee in face of QuikTrip employee, make off with snacks

Police are asking for help finding two people who they said threw hot coffee in the face of a south Wichita QuikTrip employee and then ran out the door with snacks.

The employee was treated for minor injuries.

Surveillance video captured the early morning incident on Nov. 21 at the QuikTrip at 31st South and Seneca. It showed the two suspects, one wearing a mask, in the store for about two minutes and 45 seconds before they approached the counter and the person wearing the mask threw the hot coffee. The two people then ran out the door and left in a gray or silver car.

The video can be seen at shorturl.at/coFOT.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to share it with Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or online at stopcrime316.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If the tip leads to an arrest, you could get up to $2,500.