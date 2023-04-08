Video shows teacher repeating slur in class and asking a student to say it. School district acknowledges 'unfortunate exchange.'

A California school district said it was taking steps to address an "unfortunate exchange" between a teacher and student that included the use of a "racially insensitive word."

The statement from Fontana Unified School District came after a video spread on social media that showed a teacher repeating a racist slur in class and prompting a student to say it, local news outlets reported.

The teacher, whom district officials have not identified, was teaching a lesson on a Mark Twain novel before the exchange occurred, students told the station KABC.

In the video, which KABC and KTLA linked to the school district, the teacher says a student asked for the spelling of the slur. The teacher then said the word multiple times while asking the student to pronounce it. The student looked down while the teacher spoke.

After the video was shared online, Fontana Unified School District Superintendent Miki R. Inbody said in a letter to families that the district took the incident "seriously" and would "continue to provide training" to staff on inclusivity.

"While the use of the word was in connection to its use in a historical literary work, there was a lack of understanding regarding the emotional impact of using this word could have on our students," Inbody said. "We want to assure you that we do not tolerate any form of discrimination or prejudice in our school, and we are taking steps to address this issue and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future."

Inbody did not say if the teacher seen on the video would receive further training or disciplinary action. USA TODAY has reached out to Inbody.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Video shows teacher repeating slur; Fontana, Calif. district response