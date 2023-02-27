Video shows teen attack school employee for taking teen's Nintendo Switch in class

A 17-year-old high school student is facing felony assault charges after video showed him attacking a school employee who took away his Nintendo Switch device during class, according to law enforcement in Florida.

During the Feb. 21 attack in Palm Coast, the Matanzas High School employee was kicked unconscious by the teen, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Palm Coast is about 35 miles north of Daytona Beach.

According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the student stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 270 pounds.

“The student stated that he was upset because the victim took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class,” the release said.

A teen has been charged after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said he attacked a school employee who took away a Nintendo Switch he was using during class.

What the video shows

Video released by law enforcement shows the teen rushing toward the worker and pushing her to the ground. The woman goes limp, and appears to lose consciousness, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The video also captures the teen kicking the worker twice while she is on the ground and strike her more than a dozen times.

The attack lasts about 25 seconds, according to the footage, and in the video a handful of people are seen pulling the student off the employee and restraining him.

The employee was taken to a hospital to get treated for "severe injuries", according to the release.

The student was escorted from the area and later placed in custody, the sheriff's office reported.

The arrest and charge

USA TODAY is not naming the student because they are a minor.

The sheriff's office said the student is charged with felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.

“We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident," Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. "Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the [school resource deputies] could arrive.”

