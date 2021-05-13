Child, teen arrested in attack on older Asian man in San Leandro
Police say the 11-year-old was driving a car stolen out of Oakland days after the attack.
A video of an elderly Asian American man calling for help during an apparent assault and robbery by two hooded and masked suspects in San Leandro, Calif. has surfaced online. What happened: An 80-year-old Asian man was allegedly robbed on Saturday after a group of young men attacked him, KRON4 reported. The victim was walking along the 14200 block of Acapulco Road when the suspects jumped him, pushed him to the ground and eventually took his watch.
An Asian American sixth grader in Syosset, NY was allegedly attacked by students who blamed him for COVID-19 and demanded that he go back to his “own country” last week. Recess bullies: The incident reportedly occurred during recess at South Woods Middle School on May 6, reported News 12. In a Facebook post, the student’s mother claimed that her son was told “Go back to your country, Asian!” after being pushed and punched by another student.
A male suspect who took an elderly Asian woman’s bag was recently arrested by San Francisco police with the help of a bystander. What happened: The unidentified victim put her bag on the ground at the 600 block of Sutter Street at around 7:15 a.m. when the male suspect, 30, snatched it, according to KTVU. Authorities said the woman went after him and told him to drop her bag.
A grand jury in Queens County has indicted a man with a hate crime for allegedly shoving an Asian American woman to the ground in Flushing in February. The crime: Patrick Mateo, 47, is accused of pushing the 52-year-old woman to the pavement following an argument outside a bakery near Main Street on Feb. 16, Forest Hills Post reported. Footage of the incident showed Mateo throwing a box at the woman before pushing her to the ground following an argument around 2 p.m.
California’s new attorney general has vowed to focus on hate crimes in response to the spate of anti-Asian incidents recorded in the state. Rob Bonta, who is Filipino American, detailed his plan on Tuesday in his first press conference since he was sworn in to replace Xavier Becerra last month. A new bureau: Bonta is creating a new Racial Justice Bureau within his California Department of Justice to deal with hate crimes.
Two Asian American victims were attacked in separate incidents while riding San Francisco’s Muni buses in the Tenderloin District on May 9, local authorities revealed. Isolated assaults: The attacks, which have so far resulted in the arrest of one suspect, are being investigated by San Francisco police as separate incidents from each other, reported KPIX. An Asian woman suffered a split lip after she was allegedly hit in the face for no reason by a male passenger as she was boarding the Muni 38 Geary Express bus before 9 a.m.
A police officer was killed in Stockton, California while responding to a domestic disturbance call on Tuesday morning. What happened: Officer Jimmy Inn, 30, was fatally shot at the 4400 block of La Cresta Way after he arrived at the scene at 10:07 a.m., reported KCRA. The suspect, identified as Lance Lowe, was standing over Inn before firing his handgun at another officer who arrived at the scene, according to police.
When a Dunkin’ customer hurled racist slurs at an employee, he was met with a punch to the head that proved to be fatal. This is when he began arguing with the store’s Black manager, Corey Pujols. Pujols, 27, told police that the man was being “extremely rude” and called him a racial slur.
A man accused of assaulting an Asian restaurant owner in Arlington, Virginia after dining and dashing has been arrested on Tuesday. What happened: The suspect allegedly shoved the restaurant owner of Bonsai Grill in Crystal City and used racial slurs against her and her son on May 4. The owner and her son, Henry Kim, followed him outside the restaurant.
American stand-up comedian Tony Hinchcliffe made several racist comments during a comedy show in Austin last week as Asian Americans continue to face rising hate crimes across the country. The video: Peng Dang, a Chinese national stand-up comedian who performs in the U.S., shared a brief video of Hinchcliffe during their show last week, where the former introduced him on stage. Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe.
More than 75 Asian and LGBTQ organizations issued a statement Wednesday rejecting the anti-Asian hate crime bill that recently soared through the Senate.Why it matters: The groups say the bill will bolster law enforcement and further harm marginalized people. Their opposition reflects a fracture among Asian Americans as the community looks to address a yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The bill, backed by prominent AAPI Congress members, including Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), aims to improve hate crime tracking and train police to better identify anti-Asian hate. Lawmakers have denied criticisms that the bill reinforces policing. The House is expected to take up the bill in mid-May and will likely send the legislation to President Biden, who has said he would sign it.What they're saying: In Wednesday's statement, published on writer Jenn Fang's blog, "Reappropriate," activists called the bill a contradiction of "Asian solidarity with Black, Brown, undocumented, trans, low-income, sex worker, and other marginalized communities whose liberation is bound together."The bill does not create "systemic change" and only increases "crime statistics collection," the organizations write. Relying on crime statistics does not actually prevent violence, they argue, pointing to the 2009 Matthew Shepard Act. The Matthew Shepard Act expanded federal hate crime categories to include sexual orientation and gender identity, but the statement notes that the U.S. continues to see high rates of deadly anti-trans violence. Bolstering law enforcement "ignores that police violence is also anti-Asian violence, which has disproportionately targeted Black and Brown Asians," they write.The statement cites the deaths of Christian Hall and Angelo Quinto, Asian Americans who were recently killed by police during mental health crises.The organizations called on members of Congress to oppose the legislation and instead shift resources from law enforcement to communities. Investing in non-carceral alternatives and removing police presence from neighborhoods are among their demands.The big picture: In 16 of the country's largest cities and counties, reports of anti-Asian hate crimes have surged 164% since this time last year, according to a recent study from the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at Cal State University San Bernardino.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.
High in the thin air of the Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal, Sherpas and climbers used to walk freely from one group of tents to another, holding gatherings, singing and dancing. Now the Sherpas who escort climbers to the summit have a new job: enforcing unofficial social-distancing rules. The outbreak reflects a broader one across Nepal, which shares a long, porous border with India.
A man jimmied a lock open at Canfora Bakery and stole the cash drawer, said the owner. Police say a suspect has been arrested.
It is now 75 years since the Second World War ended and nearly 80 since the Nazi period began. Yet year after year, justice is done when works of art seized from Jews who were killed, driven from their homes, or forced to sell their possessions at small fractions of their value are restored to their real owners — or to the descendants of those owners. The principle is not controversial: Title to the property in question was not legally obtained, and just compensation was not paid. Governments and courts in the United States and Europe year after year decide these cases, giving title to the original owner. This principle is simple, and widely acknowledged, but seems to be willfully ignored when it comes to the eviction cases that are now before Israel’s Supreme Court. These cases have been cited repeatedly as a key instigator for the violence right now in Jerusalem, which has quickly expanded beyond the holy city to include Hamas rockets raining down over Tel Aviv and elsewhere — and though they’ve mostly been intercepted, there have been severe injuries and deaths. These cases involve the neighborhood known as Sheik Jarrah or Shimon Ha-Tzaddik in Jerusalem. Land in this neighborhood was purchased in 1874, in Ottoman-ruled Jerusalem, by groups of Jews. Jews lived there until Israel’s war of independence began in 1947. In December 1947, the neighborhood came under attack. As an account written in 2005 noted, Jews were driven out by Jordan early in the 1948 war, becoming Jewish refugees before there were Arab refugees. The Arab “squatters” who dispossessed the Jews and usurped their homes in 1948 have continued to live in them even though Israel took control of the eastern part of Jerusalem in 1967. . . . Residents fled or were compelled by Arab and British forces to evacuate all three Jewish neighborhoods early in the war. . . . All but one of the Jewish families fled Shimon haTsadiq on the night of 29 December 1947. The remaining family fled on 7 or 8 January 1948…. Shimon haTsadiq became the first neighborhood in the country from which the population was driven out and did not return after the War. Jews had likewise fled south Tel Aviv in December 1947, but returned after the War, whereas Shimon haTsadiq remained under Arab control . . . Now, some of those Arab families have been living in the neighborhood for over 70 years — but without title to the land or apartments. Jordan, which ruled East Jerusalem from 1948 to 1967, did give out titles to many properties — but not these. The legal owners are now seeking to assert their rights to this property. The Kohelet Policy Forum in Israel explained: The current dispute in Sheikh Jarrah involves several properties with tenants whose leases have expired, and in a few cases squatters with no tenancy rights at all, against owner-landlords who have successfully won court orders evicting the squatters and overstaying tenants. The litigation has taken several years, and the owners have won at every step. . . . The tenants in these disputes acquired their leasehold rights through a chain from the Jordanian Custodian of Enemy Property in the 1950’s. Their rights as leaseholders (not owners) were reaffirmed in several court rulings culminating in 1982, when Israel’s civil courts issued rulings adopting settlement agreements between the leaseholders’ predecessors in title and the owners. The rulings and settlement agreements established that the tenants had “protected leaseholds” under Israeli law (a status superior to ordinary leaseholds under Israeli, Jordanian and British law) but that the owners still had good title ownership. The tenants enjoyed and continue to enjoy the benefits of the protected tenancies until today; this is why their leaseholds continued uninterrupted for more than half a century, until the recent expiration of the leases (in some cases due to serious breaches of the terms of the lease, in others due to the natural expiration of the lease rights). The squatters, of course, possess no legal rights at all. It does seem, here as so often, that no good deed goes unpunished. These Arab families jumped in when Jews were forcibly driven from their homes in 1948. When Israel returned in 1967, these families might have expected to be evicted — but were not. Those to whom Jordan had given titles found that Israel would respect those titles. Those who had no title found that Israel respected their leases, so long as they themselves abided by the terms of the leases. What then happens when some of the leases are up, some of the tenants refuse to pay rent, or some of the properties are occupied not by tenants but by squatters? That is what’s before Israel’s Supreme Court, in a case involving several Palestinian families who could ultimately be evicted. Note again this line in the Kohelet analysis: “The litigation has taken several years, and the owners have won at every step.” Israel’s courts, sometimes viewed as too sympathetic to — or indeed part of — the Israeli “Left,” have consistently applied standard property law, as would courts in any Western country, and consistently found that the rights of ownership have not been obliterated just because people moved into these homes when the Jews who lived in them were driven out. Now let’s return to the paintings forcibly seized from Jews by the Nazis. There is widespread sympathy for the owners of those paintings, and it is visible in newspaper accounts and in court decisions and international conventions. Why is there so little sympathy for those who own the properties in contention in Jerusalem? Why the bias in most accounts of these eviction proceedings? Even media generally sympathetic to Israel have produced tendentious reporting (see this analysis of Fox News’ reporting). Good questions. Is the criticism of Israel here explained by the bitter old conclusion that the world likes dead Jews (and their paintings) more than living Jews who are fighting for their rights? Is it the context of Arab complaints about the “Judaization of Jerusalem,” as if that city were somehow naturally an Arab capital where all Jewish presence is alien? Is it the Palestinian propaganda, which makes cases like this part of the battle to protect the Al-Aqsa mosque from imagined Israeli depredations? Here’s a theory: Israel’s critics here don’t care about law and rights. Yesterday, before his meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Jordanian foreign minister spoke of “provocative measures against . . . the peoples of Sheikh Jarrah” to describe court cases in which ownership rights are being asserted. The theory seems to be that the Jews were downtrodden by the Nazis, so the Jews can recover their stolen paintings — but the Palestinians are downtrodden by the Israelis, so the stolen properties cannot be recovered. In other words: forget rights, forget courts. Blinken, by the way, commended Israel for postponing those court decisions. But they will come, soon enough, and that will be an interesting test for the Biden administration and many other governments. Will they uphold the rule of law and say Israel has every right to enforce a ruling for the owners (if that is the court’s decision)? Or does the rule of law apply only in Europe, when it comes to old Nazi cases where there’s no political risk in siding with the Jews?
Republican candidate for governor Kevin Faulconer wants to eliminate California's state income tax for individuals making up to $50,000 and households up to $100,000 as part of a proposal to make the state more affordable for families and the middle class.
Fire department officials said there were more than 15 people on the balcony, and four people transported to a local hospital for injuries,
Coronavirus cases are exploding in Asia and the Pacific with over 5.9 million new confirmed infections in the past two weeks, more than in all other regions combined, the International Federation of the Red Cross said Wednesday. Seven out of 10 countries globally that are doubling their infection numbers the fastest are in Asia and the Pacific, it said. Laos took just 12 days to see its cases double, and the number of confirmed infections in India has doubled in under two months to more than 23 million, the Red Cross said in a statement.
Of the eight Chinese passengers on the Titanic, six survived—but they were turned away from the New York harbor.
When Fan Jianhua had her third daughter last year, she was afraid that she would be fined for violating China’s birth limits. Fan was already heavily in debt paying for treatment for her 6-year-old, who has leukemia. To her relief, when she registered her new baby with the police, she did not have to pay the $7,500 fine. “I was really happy and could finally relax,” said Fan, 34, a stay-at-home mother in the central city of Danjiangkou, in Hubei province. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Slowly, in fits and starts, China’s ruling Communist Party is loosening its long-held restrictions over childbirth and women’s bodies. Some local governments have tacitly allowed couples to have more than two children. Beijing has said civil servants will no longer be fired for such infringements. Party leaders have pledged to make population policies more inclusive, a signal that some have taken to mean the rules will be eased further. A growing number of voices in China, including lawmakers, scholars and officials, have urged the government to abolish birth restrictions. The party needs to take more aggressive action if it wants to reverse a precipitous decline in birthrates. A once-a-decade population census, released Tuesday, showed that the number of births last year fell to the lowest since the era of Communist Chairman Mao Zedong. Low fertility translates to fewer workers and weaker demand, which could stunt growth in the world’s second-largest economy. But the party is wary of giving up control and has resisted scrapping birth restrictions wholesale. Instead, Beijing has been taking a piecemeal approach by slowly dismantling the once-powerful family-planning bureaucracy and carving out exemptions. In many places, police officers, employers and city officials are deciding how strictly, or loosely, to enforce the rules. That can mean more freedom for some, like Fan, to have more children. But it also creates uncertainty about the risks, adding to a reluctance about having more children. The strategy could also founder amid broad cultural changes. Anxiety over the rising cost of education, housing and health care is now deeply ingrained in society. Many Chinese simply prefer smaller families, and the government’s efforts to boost the birthrate, including introducing a two-child policy in 2016, have largely fizzled. “If the restrictions on family planning are not lifted, and they are encouraging births at the same time, this is self-contradictory,” said Huang Wenzheng, a demography expert with the Center for China and Globalization, a Beijing-based research center. He said that removing all birth limits would convey an important message. “I think such a step has to be taken.” Since it imposed the one-child policy in 1980, Beijing has maintained among the world’s harshest restrictions on procreation. That gave the national family-planning commission a powerful hold over the most intimate aspects of people’s lives, exacting fines from couples and urging — sometimes forcing — women to have abortions or be sterilized. When Chen Huayun, 33, was little, officials in her hometown in the eastern province of Jiangxi checked the laundry lines of houses for baby clothes, she said. Chen’s parents, who were civil servants, hid her or sent her to stay with her grandparents during school holidays because she was their second child. “This was considered an illicit birth, and it was never spoken of publicly, so they were not fined,” she said. “It was only when they retired that their colleagues knew that I existed.” As it became clear that China’s society was rapidly aging, official murmurs about a reconsideration of the one-child policy surfaced but were quickly dismissed. It took years before the government moved to allow all couples to have two children. Now, the population is aging more rapidly than those of many developed countries, including the United States, and some argue that the government cannot afford to keep any restrictions on procreation. “We have to take advantage of the fact that a certain number of residents now are willing to give birth but aren’t allowed to,” China’s central bank said in a working paper it published April 14. “If we wait to lift it when no one wants to give birth, it will be useless.” People of working age would make up 60% of China’s population in 2050, it predicted, down from three-quarters in 2010, a decline that would hurt the country’s productivity. Beijing has sought to show that it is listening. “The total fertility rate has fallen below the warning line, and population development has entered a critical transition period,” wrote Li Jiheng, the civil affairs minister, in December. He said the government would make child-care and education more affordable. And in January, the party-controlled national legislature urged local governments to stop imposing “excessively severe penalties” for the violation of birth limits. Beijing’s reluctance to abandon birth restrictions stems in part from the view that not all Chinese people can be trusted to know how many children they should have. “We found in some impoverished areas in the west that people are still obsessed with having more children,” Yuan Xin, vice president of the state-backed China Population Association, told the official China Daily newspaper. “So a more relaxed family-planning policy may mean more children for them and make it more difficult for them to escape poverty.” In China’s far western region of Xinjiang, authorities have more harshly enforced family-planning rules in what Beijing has depicted as a fight against religious extremism. The campaign has led in recent years to a rise in sterilizations and contraceptive procedures — forcibly imposed in some cases — in the region’s Muslim-dominated areas. China’s family-planning policy has long given local officials a powerful weapon of control — one that may be hard, or costly, to wrest back. Before they were unwound, family-planning agencies hired around 8 million people, down to the village level, who corralled women to be fitted with intrauterine devices or coerced them into abortions. The officials also collected large fines from couples who broke the rules. One senior researcher at the Central Party School estimated in 2015 that the fees amounted to between $3 billion and $5 billion annually. In recent years, the government has been reassigning family-planning employees to roles including in population research and tackling COVID-19. But local governments retain the power to enforce birth limits as they see fit, which has led to inconsistencies. The central government said in May last year that civil servants did not have to lose their jobs for violating birth limits, yet months later, a village committee in the eastern city of Hangzhou fired a woman after she had a third child — prompting a public outcry. Ultimately, the fate of China’s family-planning policies may change little. A generation of highly educated women are putting off marriage and childbirth for other reasons, including a rejection of traditional attitudes that dictate women should bear most of the responsibility of raising children and doing housework. Liu Qing, 38, an editor of children’s books in Beijing, said getting married and having children were never in her future because they would come at too great a personal cost. “All the things that you want — your ideals and your ambitions — have to be sacrificed,” Liu said. Liu said Chinese society imposed a motherhood penalty on women, pointing to the discrimination that mothers often faced in hiring. “I’m furious about this environment,” she said. “I’m not the kind of person who would accept this reality and compromise. I just won’t.” For other Chinese, having fewer children is a matter of necessity when holes in the country’s social safety net mean that a major illness can lead to financial ruin. Fan, the woman in Hubei who was spared a fine, said that she and her husband, a laborer, were getting increasingly desperate. Public health insurance had covered half the cost of her daughter’s treatment for leukemia, but they were on the hook for $76,000. She had a third child only because she heard that a sibling’s cord blood could help in the treatment of leukemia. But she later learned that such treatment would cost more than $100,000. “I don’t dare think about the future,” Fan said. She added that if her daughter’s condition deteriorated or they went broke, they would have to give up treatment. “We can only leave it up to her fate,” she said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company