Video shows Tennessee pastor tackling gunman to floor during church service

Surveillance video captured the moment a Tennessee pastor took down a gun-wielding suspect to the floor in the middle of a church service, possibly saving the lives of his parishioners.

Nashville police were called Sunday to the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church amid reports of an active shooter, Fox affiliate, WZTV reported. Video obtained by the news outlet shows the suspect, identified by police as Dezire Baganda, 26, sitting in front before he gets up and walks to the altar where the pastor was praying with several members.

PHILLY TODDLER NEARLY ABDUCTED ON WAY TO CHURCH WITH GRANDMOTHER

The suspect is seen pulling a gun from the back waistband of his pants and waving the weapon in the air. Some congregants in the back pews begin to duck in an effort to get out of the way.

He reportedly claimed he was Jesus and said all churches and schools need to be "shot up," the report said.

The man is seen talking to the congregation when the pastor circles the right of the suspect and comes up from behind to tackle him to the floor.

Other church members helped disarm him and hold him down until police officers arrived. Others are seen leaving the building.

Authorities said the gun was loaded but never fired. Baganda allegedly told the church members to get up as he was waving the gun around.

The pastor police that Baganda isn't a member of the church but has attended services before, police said.

He is charged with 15 counts of felony aggravated assault.