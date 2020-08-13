    Advertisement

    Video shows the tense moment a California police officer saved a man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train

    The man Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved in Lodi, California.
    The man Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved in Lodi, California.

    • Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train in Lodi, California, on Wednesday.

    • Body camera footage from the incident shows Urrea driving in the area, and stopping when she saw the man's wheelchair had apparently gotten stuck on the railroad tracks.

    • According to a statement from the police department posted on Facebook, Urrea saw the train was approaching and immediately jumped into action.

    • As the train neared, Urrea first tried to move the wheelchair, then pulled the man from the wheelchair and out of the way of harm.

    • The man sustained a leg injury in the incident, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

    • "Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism," the police department said.

    • Watch video of Urrea's actions below.

