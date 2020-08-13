Video shows the tense moment a California police officer saved a man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train

Lodi Police Officer Erika Urrea saved a 66-year-old man in a wheelchair from being hit by an oncoming train in Lodi, California, on Wednesday.
Body camera footage from the incident shows Urrea driving in the area, and stopping when she saw the man's wheelchair had apparently gotten stuck on the railroad tracks.
According to a statement from the police department posted on Facebook, Urrea saw the train was approaching and immediately jumped into action.
As the train neared, Urrea first tried to move the wheelchair, then pulled the man from the wheelchair and out of the way of harm.
The man sustained a leg injury in the incident, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
"Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erika Urrea and her heroism," the police department said.
Watch video of Urrea's actions below.
Read the original article on Insider