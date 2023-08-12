A video shows terrified Ukrainian children ducking and screaming as a Russian missile roars over their heads and strikes a hotel nearby

The Reikartz Hotel in Zaporizhzhia after being struck by a Russian missile on August 10, 2023. Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

A video shows the moment a missile struck a hotel in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.

Children can be seen ducking and crying as the Russian missile flies overhead.

Ukraine said the hotel was being used for a children's summer camp.

A video shows children in Ukraine ducking and screaming in fear as a Russian missile strikes nearby.

The Reikartz Hotel in Zaporizhzhia was struck by two Russian Iskander missiles on Thursday, killing one and injuring 16. Of those injured, four were children, officials said, per Reuters.

The video shows the missile flying overhead, striking its target and causing a large explosion.

Photos of the scene show the damaged building with wrecked cars outside it and debris everywhere.

Ukraine's defense ministry said the hotel was the venue for a children's summer camp, which had closed an hour before the attack.

Russia's defense ministry claimed that the strike targeted a base for "foreign mercenaries."

Screen grab of Russian missile striking a hotel in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, August 10, 2023. Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The United Nations said that the hotel was often used by its employees and NGOs, Reuters reported.

Denise Brown, the UN's humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, said in a statement per Reuters: "I am appalled by the news that a hotel frequently used by United Nations personnel and our colleagues from NGOs supporting people affected by the war has been hit by a Russian strike in Zaporizhzhia shortly ago."

"I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia," she added.

The strike was the second attack on the city in two days, with three people killed and nine wounded in a separate Russian missile attack on Wednesday.

