Speeding Tesla launches 50 feet in the air before crashing into parked cars in Los Angeles

A recent viral video has shown a Tesla car speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.

The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being driven by a rental driver to perform the stunt.

The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.

It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11 reported. The meeting was attended by several users who gathered around the street and also filmed the car flying before crash landing.

The video was subsequently posted on social media by several users and has since gone viral.

The driver of the Tesla, however, remains missing and the police have announced a reward of $1,000 (£760) for information leading to their arrest.

The reward will be paid from the Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund created in 2015 after the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code.

“There is currently no description of driver, and the Tesla was abandoned at scene. A misdemeanor hit-and-run was completed, and detectives will be following up with the renter,” the police statement said.

The police also urged citizens who may get involved in a traffic crash to not make the incident into a “crime”.

“We would like to remind everybody when involved in a traffic crash to stop and check on the other parties, make sure they are alright, call 911 if they need medical attention, and to exchange information. Don’t convert a traffic crash into a crime,” the police said.