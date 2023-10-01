Video shows Tesla Model S go head-to-head with Chevrolet Corvette in drag race — see who gets left in the dust

Electric vehicles continue to gain ground on traditional gas-powered cars in terms of both sales and performance. A recent video posted to a Tesla fan account on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows a Tesla Model S beating a gas-powered Chevrolet Corvette in a drag race.

Tesla Cars Only Family (@teslacarsonly) posted the video with no accompanying information about where the race took place, when it took place, or what the distance covered was. It does, however, clearly show the Tesla Model S beating the Chevrolet Corvette with a time of 9.36 seconds to 10.6 seconds.

“TESLA MODEL S SHOWING CHEVROLET CORVETTE DUST IN A DRAG RACE,” the account captioned the video.

TESLA MODEL S SHOWING CHEVROLET CORVETTE DUST IN A DRAG RACE. pic.twitter.com/osmpgIOV4G — TESLA CARS ONLY FAMILY (@teslacarsonly) September 5, 2023

The result of the race is probably not surprising to anyone familiar with the two cars. The Chevrolet Corvette is advertised as going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds. The Tesla Model S is advertised as going from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds.

Although the Model S costs slightly more, starting at $74,990 compared to the Corvette’s $66,300, the benefits of owning an electric vehicle go deeper than just the car’s performance. In addition to accelerating faster, the Tesla is also friendly for the planet, as it runs on electricity and produces zero tailpipe emissions, whereas the Corvette runs on dirty energy that is contributing to the continued overheating of our planet.

According to a report from the American Lung Association, a society-wide shift from gas-powered vehicles to electric vehicles would result in a reduction in air pollution that would save tens of thousands of lives.

At least one X follower of the Tesla fan account loved to see the Model S beat the gas-powered car.

“Nice to see,” wrote the commenter.

