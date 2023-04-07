Video shows Texas state trooper shoving the mother of girl killed in Robb Elementary shooting

The mother of a student who was killed in last year’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School was shoved by a Texas state trooper as she tried to pull her son from class earlier this week.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday during a student-led walkout in protest of gun violence, was recorded and later shared online. The now-viral clip shows Ana Rodriguez walking up and banging on the door of Flores Elementary School in Uvalde, a community still reeling over the May 2022 massacre, which left two Robb Elementary school teachers and 19 students dead.

Rodriguez’s 10-year-old daughter, Maite, was among those killed.

The video shows a student inside the building finally opening the door for Rodriguez, who then attempts to enter. However, she’s immediately met by a Texas state trooper, who physically forces her back out of the school.

“When your daughter is murdered on school grounds, then you talk to me, sir,” Rodriguez tells him.

The trooper’s actions were widely condemned by both social media users and local officials, including State Sen. Roland Gutierrez.

“I am demanding a full investigation of this incident, with bodycam footage to be released immediately,” Gutierrez tweeted. “This is a disgrace and is no way to treat a grieving family.”

The Texas Department of Public Safety quickly obliged and has since released an 11-minute clip from the trooper’s body-worn camera and a seven-minute video taken from a hallway surveillance camera. They show the moments leading up to the confrontation.

In one clip, Rodriguez can be seen standing in the hallway shouting at the trooper, though there is no audio.

In a statement to ABC News, authorities said Rodriguez initially complied with the trooper’s orders to check in with a secretary — but then “attempted to make her way into the auditorium and began yelling loudly, yelling ‘walk-out’ several times.”

That’s when the officer guided her back to the exit. She can then be heard banging on the door outside, which is where the clip shared online begins.

In the months since the shooting in Uvalde, law enforcement has weathered a fierce storm of backlash. Critics have found fault with their decision against immediately engaging the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, who stormed the school and then barricaded himself inside of a classroom.

It took authorities 77 minutes to find a key and unlock the door.