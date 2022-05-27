Video shows thief smashing into Texaco store, stealing ATM machine

Police are trying to identify a man who stole an ATM from the Texaco Food Mart in Acworth.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Video surveillance shows a man wearing a black face mask, long green pants and black shoes.

The video captured the man exiting a white Ford Transit U-Haul van, opening the van doors and walking toward the front of the store. Moments later, video shows the man smashes through the glass doors with a metal object.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once inside, the man grabs and pulls at the ATM, which is bolted to the floor. After several failed attempts to remove the ATM, the man backs the van into the front of store and crashes into the ATM to get it loose.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Once the ATM is loose, the man drags it outside and loads it onto the van. Police say the Ford Transit U-Haul was located at a store on Canton Road and confirmed it had been stolen.

It’s not clear how much money was inside the ATM, but residents in Acworth are shocked and disappointed that a well-known business was targeted.

“It’s a nice gas station. The people that own it are really nice -- super friendly. I can’t believe someone would actually do this. It’s sad that somebody would come into our community and do this,” Brian Accurso said.