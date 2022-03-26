Reunited: 2 puppies returned to owners after being stolen from home in Monroe

Two puppies that were stolen from their owners’ property have reunited two days later.

Monroe police found one dog. A couple retuned the other. — John Paul (@JPaulWSOC9) March 26, 2022

Surveillance video showed thieves stealing nine-week-old puppies from the yard of a Monroe home. Their owner told Channel 9 anchor John Paul earlier she wanted to know the thieves’ identity so she can get her puppies returned.

The pit bull-mix pups were taken Wednesday.

Video caught thieves in the act of stealing two puppies from the yard of a Monroe home.

“They are just so smart and so loving,” owner Samantha Sisk said. “They are used to a lot of love. We’d hold them like a little baby, really.

Sisk filed a police report and is offering a reward.

A couple, who saw Channel 9′s report, found one of the puppies and police returned the other.

It is unclear how the couple got the puppy.

